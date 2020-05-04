IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Expectations For The Notre Dame Offense In 2020

Bryan Driskell

The college football season is getting closer and closer, and that means it is time to start diving into analysis of the 2020 Notre Dame football team.

To kick things off we break down the Notre Dame offense, which is arguably the biggest key to the Irish having a successful 2020 season, which means getting to and winning games in the College Football Playoff.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell set the bar for the 2020 offense and then discuss what must happen for that unit to play championship caliber football this season.

The show begins with the IB staff talking about what the standard should be for the offense in 2020. Following that, the discussion turns to what would make a successful 2020 season and the keys to meeting that success.

There is A LOT of discussion about the quarterback and offensive line, and some insider scoop on why Driskell is so optimistic that the line will turn things around in 2020.

To wrap things up, DeDario and Driskell provide three bold predictions each for the 2020 Notre Dame offense. Those predictions include one for quarterback Ian Book that would result in him shattering Notre Dame records.

