Breaking Down The Notre Dame Quarterback Depth Chart

Bryan Driskell

The quarterback position is as important to Notre Dame's success as any other, if not more so. Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the depth chart heading into the 2020 season.

It is an important position for Notre Dame in 2020, and the staff talked about the depth chart top to bottom, but there was a lot more to the show than simply talking about individual players.

Beyond just talking about how returns and how important the position is, the Irish Breakdown staff spent considerable time addressing why the quarterback position has seen so much regression over the last decade. While head coach Brian Kelly likes to push back against that notion, the IB staff used data to show that it's a real thing.

They break down 2020 starter Ian Book's success early in his career, showed how much he regressed and offer solutions on how it can be fixed. Discussed were practical changes that can be made, and changes that would follow trends used by the nation's top offenses.

If the issue is fixed by the Notre Dame coaches the Irish could have a truly outstanding offense in 2020.

