PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame 2020 Schedule

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame once again faces a challenging football schedule in 2020, but it's also one that is set up for success. There is plenty of top-level talent on the schedule, but it is manageable and backloaded, which gives the Irish team time to build.

In the latest 2020 season preview podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the 2020 Notre Dame football schedule

The Irish Breakdown staff splits the regular season schedule into four quarters, which is a block of three games. After diving into each quarter, they discuss the toughest games in each quarter and how the schedule builds up to a difficult finish.

Part of that discussion is why it's so important to begin the season with Navy and how crucial the bye week that follows is for Notre Dame.

After discussing the quarters, the staff then looks at the four toughest games on the entire schedule. They rank those games and show how the schedule is top heavy enough for an 11-1 Irish team to have a chance at a College Football Playoff berth.

They wrap things up by breaking down the two biggest trap games on the Irish schedule.

