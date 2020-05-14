Ranking The Top Offenses On The 2020 Notre Dame Schedule

A strong case could be made that Notre Dame's 2020 schedule will be the most challenging Notre Dame has faced in years, at least when you look at the offenses the Irish will face this season.

Not since 2015 when Notre Dame had to face off against Clemson and Deshaun Watson, and Stanford and Christian McCaffrey, has the Irish faced a schedule with this many potent offenses.

In the latest podcast, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down and rank the top five offenses on the 2020 schedule for Notre Dame. They agreed on three teams, although the rankings weren't often the same. Each had two opponents the other didn't have, which speaks to how deep the quality offenses are on the schedule.

Both DeDario and Driskell list their top offenses from fifth to first. They explain why each team is ranked where they are, discussing both strengths and concerns with each unit.

