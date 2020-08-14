PODCAST: Camp Scoop And Questions About The Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame kicked off its 2020 fall camp on Wednesday, and there is certainly a great deal of excitement about the Fighting Irish this season. Brian Kelly's squad is looking to make another playoff run, and the tools are in place for that to happen.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell give the latest scoop they are hearing about the Irish offense. The staff then dives into three key questions about the offense that must be answered positively if the Irish are going to be a playoff contender.

The show begins with the scoop about players who have stepped up during the offseason. That list includes some nuggets on freshman running back Chris Tyree, freshman wide receiver Jordan Johnson, tight end Tommy Tremble and a young offensive lineman who had a strong offseason.

That is followed by the Irish Breakdown staff diving into the top three questions surrounding the offense as it heads into fall camp. One question is about the running backs, another is about the health of the wide receivers and the third concerns the Irish offensive line.

Of course, there was talk about quarterback Ian Book in that conversation as well.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter