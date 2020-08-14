SI.com
PODCAST: Camp Scoop And Questions About The Notre Dame Offense

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame kicked off its 2020 fall camp on Wednesday, and there is certainly a great deal of excitement about the Fighting Irish this season. Brian Kelly's squad is looking to make another playoff run, and the tools are in place for that to happen.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell give the latest scoop they are hearing about the Irish offense. The staff then dives into three key questions about the offense that must be answered positively if the Irish are going to be a playoff contender.

The show begins with the scoop about players who have stepped up during the offseason. That list includes some nuggets on freshman running back Chris Tyree, freshman wide receiver Jordan Johnson, tight end Tommy Tremble and a young offensive lineman who had a strong offseason.

That is followed by the Irish Breakdown staff diving into the top three questions surrounding the offense as it heads into fall camp. One question is about the running backs, another is about the health of the wide receivers and the third concerns the Irish offensive line.

Of course, there was talk about quarterback Ian Book in that conversation as well.

