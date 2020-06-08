IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Cornerback Depth Chart Is Loaded With Talent ... And Question Marks

Bryan Driskell

Over the last two seasons Notre Dame has lost a two talented cornerbacks that are now in the NFL. If the Fighting Irish are going to put a championship caliber defense on the field in 2020 the cornerback position will need to continue its strong play without stars Julian Love and Troy Pride Jr.

First year coach Mike Mickens certainly has his hands full, but his track record should create some optimism. So should the talent that returns. There are still more questions than answers at the position, but the depth and talent has a great deal of potential.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the cornerback depth chart heading into the 2020 season. They begin by discussing how the addition of grad transfer Nick McCloud impacts the rest of the depth chart, the possible emergence of TaRiq Bracy as the next top cover man, the potential emergence of the talented - but thus far unproven - young cornerbacks on the roster.

There is also talk about how the track record of Mickens developing young cornerbacks at previous stops (Cincinnati, Bowling Green) should add further excitement to the potential of the 2020 depth chart.

