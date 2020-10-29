SI.com
Talking Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech, And Why This Game Matters So Much

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (5-0) looks to continue its unblemished season when it travels to Georgia Tech (2-4) this weekend to take on the Yellow Jackets. It will be the second straight road game for the Fighting Irish, who have not played at Georgia Tech since 2006.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down and preview the matchup.

The show begins with the staff discussing why this is a game Notre Dame will win, handily, but also why it's such an important game for the program. 

That is followed by analysis of the Notre Dame offense and how it matches up against the Yellow Jacket defense. 

The conversation then turns to a breakdown of the Georgia Tech offense, which is the unit that could provide the biggest concern in this matchup. Georgia Tech is very young on offense, but it is also very talented and athletic at quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

DeDario and Driskell conclude the show by giving their score predictions.

