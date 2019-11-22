Irish
PODCAST: Previewing Notre Dame vs. Boston College

Bryan Driskell

The Holy War takes place tomorrow inside Notre Dame Stadium, as the No. 16 Fighting Irish (8-2) take on the Boston College Eagles (5-5). Notre Dame will look to build on its possible New Year's Six Bowl resume while BC is looking to get bowl eligible.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast I discuss the history of the game before diving into a thorough discussion of the potent and explosive Boston College offense. The Eagles are a truly dominant running team, and a Notre Dame legacy leads the charge.

We finish with a breakdown of the BC defense, which has struggled mightily all season long.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Tommy44
Tommy44

So what happened with AJ and ND during his recruitment?

