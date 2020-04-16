IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Notre Dame Has Come A Long Way In Three Years

Bryan Driskell

Over the last year I've thrown plenty of criticism in the direction of Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. That will continue as long as Notre Dame fails to win a national championship.

The other side of the coin, however, is the recognition that Kelly has the Notre Dame program as close to being a national title contender as its been since 1993. For that he deserves a great deal of praise.

Over the next week, Irish Breakdown will be pointing out the areas where Notre Dame must continue to get better as a program, as a staff and from an on-the-field standpoint. But before we do that, football analyst Vince DeDario and I discuss just how far Kelly has brought the program in the last decade.

The show begins with us discussing just how far the program has come in the last 10 years off the field. We talk facilities, coaching salaries and the foundation that Kelly began when he was first hired. We then discuss the changes that came after the 2016 debacle.

When Notre Dame hit its lowest point under Kelly, he responded by making moves that resulted in the Irish posting a 33-6 record over the three seasons that followed. Notre Dame hasn't arrived yet, but it close enough for us to have a legitimate conversation about being on the cusp and what must be done to get to that point.

Comments (2)
Dmbennett
Dmbennett

Will check out the podcast later today, but wanted to ask about the 2019 LB's. Is Marist being groomed as rover or Buck? Anything on Ekwonu? And what position is Bertrand being groomed for? Given the lack of urgency with our current recruiting it may be best to look at what we do have currently.
*Not stating I am happy with the current situation...I'm not. And I love your critiques of our current affairs as well as complacent Irish fans (who drive me nuts), and feel if more ND fans were like you (specifically donors) then maybe we'd have a some drastic realistic changes done (hiring moorhead, or any OL coach not named Quinn).

No. 1-2
Dmbennett
Dmbennett

That last sentence is in regards to our timid hires of certain position coaches. We should be getting the best or "one of thee" at the very least. Every time we have a great potential hire (Mickens, Taylor, etc.) we have a easy lazy hire (Quinn and one could argue Rees as well).

