Podcast: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Louisville

It wasn't always pretty, at least on offense, but Notre Dame improved to 4-0 after earning a victory over Louisville.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the Notre Dame victory over the Cardinals.

Much of the show dives into more of a "big picture" reaction to the win. Even the best programs have off days, and Notre Dame did what they needed to do to come away with the win.

The issue, however, goes much deeper than struggling on offense against a terrible Louisville defense. Notre Dame showed problems against Louisville that have plagued the program, and the offense, for years. Until those issues get corrected the Irish offense won't be good enough to compete for championships.

There were plenty of positives to come out of the game as well, especially the brilliant play of the defense, the dominant blocking by the line and the strong play of the Irish running backs and tight ends.

The good news is if Notre Dame makes the necessary corrections this team could be quite good.

