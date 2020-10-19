SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Podcast: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Victory Over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

It wasn't always pretty, at least on offense, but Notre Dame improved to 4-0 after earning a victory over Louisville.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the Notre Dame victory over the Cardinals.

Much of the show dives into more of a "big picture" reaction to the win. Even the best programs have off days, and Notre Dame did what they needed to do to come away with the win. 

The issue, however, goes much deeper than struggling on offense against a terrible Louisville defense. Notre Dame showed problems against Louisville that have plagued the program, and the offense, for years. Until those issues get corrected the Irish offense won't be good enough to compete for championships.

There were plenty of positives to come out of the game as well, especially the brilliant play of the defense, the dominant blocking by the line and the strong play of the Irish running backs and tight ends.

The good news is if Notre Dame makes the necessary corrections this team could be quite good.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Game Day Chat: #4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Louisville Cardinals

All the latest updates, news and analysis from the Notre Dame vs. Louisville game

Bryan Driskell

by

chamgel

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Instant analysis of the Notre Dame offense from its 12-7 win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

ND68

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Louisville: Offense

Key takeaways from the performance of the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Key Takeaways From Notre Dame's Win Over Louisville: Defense

Key takeaways from the Notre Dame defense during its impressive performance against Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Petu

GameDay Chat: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

All the updates and latest analyst from the Notre Dame vs. Florida State matchup

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

A One-Time Transfer Waiver Is Not The Answer For College Football

The NCAA creating a one-time transfer waiver isn't good for players, and it's even worse for non blue blood programs

Bryan Driskell

by

dbhenders

Grades: Notre Dame Offense vs. Louisville

Grades for the Notre Dame offense from the win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Opponent Recap: Week Seven

A look at how Notre Dame's opponents performed in week seven of the college football season

Bryan Driskell

Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From Notre Dame's Victory Over Louisville

Stats that matter, highlights and photos from Notre Dame's victory over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense In Win Over Louisville

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from its win over Louisville

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell