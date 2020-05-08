Irish Breakdown Mailbag, Podcast Style

IrishBreakdown
I reached out to fans of Notre Dame this week looking for questions for a weekly mailbag. The responses were so great that doing it in written form seemed impossible, so we are instead doing it in podcast form.

The latest Irish Breakdown podcast answers all of your latest team and recruiting questions.

Running back recruit Will Shipley was a major topic in the mailbag, as was an overall evaluation of Notre Dame's recruiting strategy. I spent a lot of time on both questions, but also discussed recruiting at wide receiver, offensive line and linebacker.

We also talked about the good news on the recruiting trail, and that was the two commitments Notre Dame landed this week. They were overshadowed by the Shipley news, but they were two very important commitments at very important positions.

Also discussed was Brian Kelly and recruiting, and I was asked twice about who should be Notre Dame's next head coach, so I answered. There were also questions about the quarterback position, development at quarterback and other topics related to the Fighting Irish team.

We discussed all of that and much, much more. Listen to the show and let me know what you thought of the questions below. If you don't agree with me, or want to expand more, let us all know in the comments section below. There's certainly a lot to talk about!

