Irish Breakdown Podcast: Notre Dame Mailbag

Notre Dame is off this weekend, so there is no game for the Irish Breakdown crew to analyze, which makes it a perfect time to have a mailbag podcast.

In the latest mailbag podcast I answer all of our subscriber questions about Notre Dame football and its recruiting efforts.

The beginning of the show focuses on more broad team related questions. We then dive into several questions about the Irish offense. Tommy Rees, Ian Book, Kyren Williams and the red zone offense are just some of the optics of conversation.

That is followed by some questions about the defense, mainly about how the pass defense will hold up down the stretch.

Finally, we talk about Notre Dame recruiting. I answer five recruiting questions, which includes a prediction for how the 2021 class will finish.

