PODCAST: Notre Dame Hires Defensive Coordinator Marcus Freeman

The Irish Breakdown staff breaks down the Notre Dame hire of Marcus Freeman at defensive coordinator

Notre Dame made a big-time splash tonight, hiring former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to run the Fighting Irish defense. Reports surfaced this afternoon that Freeman was headed to LSU, but Notre Dame did what it had to do and came away with a must-get hire.

In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down what this means for Notre Dame.

The episode begins with the Irish Breakdown crew giving some backstory about this hire, and the fact that so many sources were originally slating Freeman to head to LSU. The show then turns into a breakdown of why Freeman was such a great hire by Kelly and Notre Dame.

In the podcast we referenced a chart that showed the improvement that Freeman made when he took over the Cincinnati program. You can see that chart here:

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter