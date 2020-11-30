PODCAST: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over North Carolina

Notre Dame went on the road and earned a convincing 31-17 victory over North Carolina, who went into the game ranked 19th in the country. The Fighting Irish played strong complementary football, but it was a brilliant performance by the defense that carried the day.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the game. They discuss what the win means from a big picture standpoint and then dive into analysis of both the defense and the offense.

Notre Dame improved to 9-0 with the win, but it didn't look great early, at least from a defensive standpoint. The IB staff talked about how important it was for the offense to match UNC point for point early, and just how impressive the overall performance was from the defense, which ultimately shut down one of the nation's premier offenses.

