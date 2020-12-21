Breaking Down The Notre Dame vs Clemson ACC Championship Game

The Irish Breakdown staff dives into the postmortem of the Notre Dame vs Clemson ACC Championship matchup

Notre Dame finished its first regular season in the ACC with an undefeated record, but the first chance at an ACC Championship came up woefully short in the title game, as the Fighting Irish were whipped by Clemson, 34-10.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the game, and talk about what went wrong.

The show begins with an overview of the game, and what made this game different from all the victories that preceded it. It had the feel of past big games for Notre Dame, and the Irish were once again trounced on the big stage.

The Irish Breakdown staff then dives into what happened to the offense, which struggled mightily in the matchup. They discuss the coaching issues, quarterback issues and line issues that led to the failures.

That is followed by a breakdown of the defense, which had its fair share of struggles, but also the good things we saw from that group.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow Bryan on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow Bryan on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Follow Vince on Twitter: @CoachDeDario

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter