PODCAST: Offensive Strengths In 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has a chance to put arguably the best offense of the Brian Kelly era on the field in 2020. There is a lot of returning experience at key positions, and the units without experience are loaded with talent.

In order for the unit to play to its full potential, it needs its strengths to be at their best. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell discuss what those strengths are, and why they are important to the team's success in 2020.

The next show will cover the areas of concern for the Irish offense. There will be some carry over, and one of the positions discussed today as a possible strength - quarterback - will be discussed in both episodes, as will the offensive line.

