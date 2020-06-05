IrishBreakdown
PODCAST: Previewing The Notre Dame Running Back Depth Chart

Bryan Driskell

The Notre Dame running back depth chart might be the shakiest on the entire roster. At the very least it's the least proven, or perhaps the biggest question mark might be a better way of saying it.

Despite the concern about who steps up, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the group. In the latest Irish Breakdown podcast, football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell dive into the running back depth chart heading into the 2020 season.

The show begins with the Irish Breakdown staff diving into a discussion about the expectations of the backfield for 2020. Does Notre Dame need one player to emerge as a star, which is what ESPN recently pondered, or can it be more of a group effort? The IB staff answers that question in the show.

If the unit can thrive without a go-to player, what kind of roles can each of the returning backs thrive in the most, and who needs to step up in what areas. The staff also focuses on the one running back on the depth chart who has the best chance at being "the guy" this season, should that happen.

To conclude, the staff discusses the two newcomers to the running back depth chart, including star freshman Chris Tyree. In the video at the top of the article you can get a snippet of the podcast, with Tyree being the focus.

