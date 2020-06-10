Notre Dame Tight End Position Should Once Again Be Outstanding

Notre Dame had excellent production from the tight end position in 2019, but can that continue in 2020 after the team lost standout Cole Kmet. Despite the loss of Kmet, a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Irish do return a talented group of tight ends.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the tight end depth chart.

The show begins by looking at the evolution of the tight end position in the last decade at Notre Dame. It went from a strength, to not being used much, to once again being a big part of the offense. But how will that look now that Tommy Rees is the offensive coordinator? The staff dives into that topic.

They then turn to the potential impact that first-year tight ends coach John McNulty can have on the position, the need for improved run blocking and then dive into a player-by-player analysis of the tight ends.

The Irish Breakdown staff talks about who could be the breakout player, what veteran needs to step up now or get passed up, the sleeper returner who could emerge and of course, the talented freshmen that arrive this summer.

