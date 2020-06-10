IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Notre Dame Tight End Position Should Once Again Be Outstanding

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame had excellent production from the tight end position in 2019, but can that continue in 2020 after the team lost standout Cole Kmet. Despite the loss of Kmet, a second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Irish do return a talented group of tight ends.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and publisher Bryan Driskell break down the tight end depth chart. 

The show begins by looking at the evolution of the tight end position in the last decade at Notre Dame. It went from a strength, to not being used much, to once again being a big part of the offense. But how will that look now that Tommy Rees is the offensive coordinator? The staff dives into that topic.

They then turn to the potential impact that first-year tight ends coach John McNulty can have on the position, the need for improved run blocking and then dive into a player-by-player analysis of the tight ends.

The Irish Breakdown staff talks about who could be the breakout player, what veteran needs to step up now or get passed up, the sleeper returner who could emerge and of course, the talented freshmen that arrive this summer.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow Bryan on twitter: @CoachD178
Follow Vince on twitter: @CoachDeDario
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame: Comparing Year-Two Liam Eichenberg To McGlinchey And Stanley

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg had a second season as a starter that compared to a pair of former Irish All-Americans

Bryan Driskell

by

FamousAmos

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Slap of Reality

BREAKING: Notre Dame Lands Cornerback Ryan Barnes

Notre Dame has picked up a major commitment from Maryland cornerback Ryan Barnes

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Avery Davis Looking For A Chance To Get Comfortable

if Avery Davis can finally settle in at a position he'll have a chance to earn a key role in 2020

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Top 10 Quarterback Prospects For The 2021 NFL Draft

How does Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book rank among the top QB draft prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft

J.P. Scott

by

MDLambert

Notre Dame Football: Midweek Musings

Thoughts on Notre Dame football, its recruiting efforts and college football.

Bryan Driskell

by

KMoore-24

Notre Dame Offer Was A Game-Changer For Chance Tucker

California cornerback Chance Tucker is already building a strong bond with Notre Dame corners coach Mike Mickens

Mason Plummer

by

MDLambert

Class Impact: Ryan Barnes To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of Ryan Barnes means to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Could More Notre Dame Games Get Moved In 2020?

According to head coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame would like to see games moved away from NFL Stadiums in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

jackq1916

Notre Dame Is A Top Contender For 2021 Tight End

Notre Dame got in the game late but is already a top contender for tight end Erik Olsen

Mason Plummer