It Seems Notre Dame Stadium Capacity Will Be Extremely Limited In 2020

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has unpublished a page on its website that said that fans will not be allowed to attend home games in 2020. According to the now unpublished page, the stadium will only be comprised of students, faculty and parents of football players.

You can see all the information in an archived page, which you can see HERE.

Here is what was in the original statement:

"Adhering to physical distance requirements and in consultation with health professionals and university administrations it was determined to limit attendance to individuals who are current members of the Notre Dame campus community. Where expectations to that policy need to be made, for example for family members of participating student-athletes from both teams, those individuals will be seated in separate areas of the stadium." 

The home crowds this season will be comprised of family members of football players, Notre Dame students, Notre Dame faculty and staff, and parents of players for the opposing team.

Notre Dame students will be allowed to purchase season tickets, but faculty and staff can only buy single game tickets. Those tickets are not eligible for resale according to the release.

There will also be no tailgating on campus during the season.

Regarding season ticket holders, here are the options according to the unpublished UND page.

  • Rollover amount paid to the 2021 season
    • All funds paid towards season tickets and/or parking will transfer over to the 2021 fall season.
  • Full refund back to the original form of payment
    • Please expect the full refund to take up to 4 weeks.
  • Donate all or a portion of funds to the Student Emergency Relief Fund (100% tax-deductible)
    • As a result of the pandemic, circumstances have changed for many Notre Dame families. The University will not allow this crisis to prevent any Notre Dame student from being able to complete their degree. Gifts through the Student Emergency Relief Fund will alleviate financial concerns for students most affected by the crisis. A representative will contact you to discuss the exact amount in which you would like to donate.

The UND site said that those who have pre-paid for season tickets will not get a refund, but they can extend their prepayment to a future season.

Notre Dame has yet to officially announce this decision, and the fact they removed this page means one of two things. One is they will be altering these guidelines. Two is they wanted to make a formal release before this information got out on the website.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
ppr3434
ppr3434

Extremely disappointed! 😡

