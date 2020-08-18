Notre Dame Developing A Strong QB Depth Chart

Notre Dame's quarterback room will have a lot of the same faces in 2020, but the one big change is position coach Tommy Rees is now also the team's offensive coordinator. Rees walks into a great situation thanks to the return of Ian Book, who enters his third season as a starter.

Head coach Brian Kelly talked about the intangibles of the quarterback room and much more in his latest interview with the media.

Continuity and experience with Rees and Book were key ingredients to the intangibles Kelly referred to in the interview.

Kelly heaped a great deal of praise on sophomore quarterback Brendon Clark, discussing his immense physical tools. Like most young quarterbacks at Notre Dame, consistency has been the key, but Clark is projecting upwards according to the Irish head coach.

Here's one example of Clark's excellent arm talent.

Kelly also talked about true freshman signal caller Drew Pyne, who missed an opportunity to gain experience when the spring session was canceled. Kelly seemed to light up a bit when he started talking about Pyne, praising the freshman for his mental make up and the "command" he's already showing at the position.

Note: All video and highlights are provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter