SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame Developing A Strong QB Depth Chart

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame's quarterback room will have a lot of the same faces in 2020, but the one big change is position coach Tommy Rees is now also the team's offensive coordinator. Rees walks into a great situation thanks to the return of Ian Book, who enters his third season as a starter.

Head coach Brian Kelly talked about the intangibles of the quarterback room and much more in his latest interview with the media.

Continuity and experience with Rees and Book were key ingredients to the intangibles Kelly referred to in the interview.

Kelly heaped a great deal of praise on sophomore quarterback Brendon Clark, discussing his immense physical tools. Like most young quarterbacks at Notre Dame, consistency has been the key, but Clark is projecting upwards according to the Irish head coach.

Here's one example of Clark's excellent arm talent.

Kelly also talked about true freshman signal caller Drew Pyne, who missed an opportunity to gain experience when the spring session was canceled. Kelly seemed to light up a bit when he started talking about Pyne, praising the freshman for his mental make up and the "command" he's already showing at the position.

Note: All video and highlights are provided by Notre Dame Athletics.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Defensive End Will Schweitzer

Notre Dame has flipped former Nebraska commit Will Schweitzer

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: DE Will Schweitzer To Notre Dame

What the commitment of DE Will Schweitzer means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

Brian Kelly Updates The Injury Status Of WR Kevin Austin

Notre Dame junior receiver Kevin Austin is expected to miss a total of 8-12 weeks

Bryan Driskell

by

ryno1134

Notre Dame Must Find Ways To Get Tyree And Johnson On The Field In 2020

Notre Dame needs to be creative with how it goes about finding opportunities for stud freshmen Chris Tyree and Jordan Johnson

RPalmeri

by

smcnd

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Is Making His Presence Felt

The sophomore running back is making an early splash in fall camp

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

CLASS IMPACT: OL Rocco Spindler To Notre Dame

Breaking down the commitment of OL Rocco Spindler to Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commit Will Schweitzer

SI All-American has a very high opinion of the talent that Notre Dame commit Will Schweitzer brings to the game

Bryan Driskell

by

abc2aych

Notre Dame Practice Video: August 16

Notre Dame held its first full pads practice on Sunday, and there are some highlights from the Irish

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Freshman Impact: Defense and Special Teams

The Notre Dame freshman class will have a chance to make a splash on defense and special teams

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Ranking The Irish: #25 - The Third Linebacker

Whoever starts as the third linebacker this season will have a shot to become a difference maker for the defense

Bryan Driskell