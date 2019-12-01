Irish
Notre Dame Up To No. 14 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell

Another blowout victory, another week with very little movement in the polls for Notre Dame, who finished the regular season with a 10-2 record after beating Stanford 45-24 yesterday.

The Irish moved up just one spot in the both the Associated Press and Amway Coaches Polls. Notre Dame leaped Michigan and Minnesota, but was leaped itself by Auburn, who beat previously No. 5 Alabama this weekend.

Michigan defeated Notre Dame in late October, but the Wolverines now have three losses after Ohio State blasted them 56-27 on Saturday. Minnesota was pounded by Wisconsin (38-17), who jumped to No. 10 in both polls.

Notre Dame remains behind Oregon (10-2), who beat 5-7 Oregon State 24-10 on Saturday. Notre Dame and Oregon have two common opponents, with the Ducks having a far more convincing win over USC (56-24 to 30-27), but Notre Dame having a more convincing win over Stanford (45-24 to 21-6).

The Ducks play No. 5 Utah on Friday night for the Pac 12 title.

Notre Dame owns wins over No. 22 Virginia (35-20), No. 23 Navy (52-20) and No. 24 USC (30-27). Its losses were to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and Michigan (45-14), who fell to No. 17 in the AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches Poll.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
chamgel
chamgel

That’s about where I expect us to be in the playoff rankings Tuesday night... jump Michigan and Minnesota to move up to 14th..

PigPen2.0
PigPen2.0

I wonder how pissed Michigan fans are about being ranked behind ND. Can’t blame them

