Notre Dame Ranked 5th In ESPN Power Index

Bryan Driskell

After some big upsets in week four of the college football season, Notre Dame has jumped up in the ESPN Football Power Index. The Irish jumped up all the way to No. 5 in the latest release after Oklahoma and LSU dropped games this weekend.

Here is their analysis:

"After an impressive start to the season, Notre Dame has come to a pause -- literally. The Irish had 13 players last week put in isolation and/or quarantine because of COVID-19 issues and paused all football-related activities, leading to the postponement of Saturday's Wake Forest game. On the field, the Irish showed enough on both sides of the ball in their first two games that they might be the only real threat to Clemson this season in the ACC. Yes, it still sounds bizarre to be talking about Notre Dame and the ACC race. But, then, bizarre and 2020 kind of go hand-in-hand."

Notre Dame will once again be off next weekend and does not get back to action until October 10 when they host Florida State.

ESPN also released its latest College Football Playoff projections and bowl projections. ESPN writers Mark Schlabach and Kyle Bonagura both project Notre Dame to the Orange Bowl. Schlabach has Notre Dame set to face Auburn and Bonagura has the Irish slated to play Oklahoma.

chamgel
chamgel

Either of those bowl matchups would be fun to watch. I’d gladly sign up for that if we miss the playoffs.

