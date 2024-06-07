Notre Dame Football Ranked in NCAA Academic Progress Rate Top 10
Of course all Notre Dame fans want a top ten ranking on the football field, and the academic side of college athletics is but a quaint distant memory now, but the Academic Progress Rate still matters.
What is it?
It's the NCAA's way of trying to make major college football schools care about keeping their players on track academically.
The Academic Progress Rate is on the 2022-2023 academic calendar, based and how many players stayed in school, were in good academic standing, and were on track for their degrees. It's a big, giant deal for athletic departments, college administrators, and mediocre college football teams.
The APR is the first go-to when there aren't enough bowl eligible teams. If there aren't any teams with six wins - or five FBS wins and no less than one against an FCS team - it comes down to who has the highest APR. That team gets the trip with all the fun that goes with it.
If you really want to dive in deep, here's how it's calculated. Basically, every student-athlete on scholarship in some way gets a point by staying in school and staying academically eligible. For the ranking of all 134 schools playing FBS college football in 2024, go here.
Here are the top ten schools and where Notre Dame ranks.
1 Ohio State
Latest APR (2022-2023) 1000
2023 APR National Ranking: 7
2 Alabama
Latest APR (2022-2023) 997
2023 APR National Ranking: T3
T3 North Carolina
Latest APR (2022-2023) 996
2023 APR National Ranking: T28
T3 Northwestern
Latest APR (2022-2023) 996
2023 APR National Ranking: T1
5 Clemson
Latest APR (2022-2023) 995
2023 APR National Ranking: T3
6 Cincinnati
Latest APR (2022-2023) 994
2023 APR National Ranking: 6
T7 Michigan
Latest APR (2022-2023) 993
2023 APR National Ranking: T15
T7 Wisconsin
Latest APR (2022-2023) 993
2023 APR National Ranking: T1
T9 Minnesota
Latest APR (2022-2023) 992
2023 APR National Ranking: T8
T9 Notre Dame
Latest APR (2022-2023) 992
2023 APR National Ranking: T11
T9 Air Force
Latest APR (2022-2023) 992
2023 APR National Ranking: T8
