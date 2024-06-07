Irish Breakdown

Notre Dame Football Ranked in NCAA Academic Progress Rate Top 10

The NCAA released the latest version of the Academic Progress Rate, and Notre Dame ranks in the top ten. How high up is it?

Pete Fiutak

Feb. 26, 2020; South Bend, IN, USA; People make their way along a path near the administration building, known as \"The Golden Dome\" Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 on the campus of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK
Of course all Notre Dame fans want a top ten ranking on the football field, and the academic side of college athletics is but a quaint distant memory now, but the Academic Progress Rate still matters.

What is it?

It's the NCAA's way of trying to make major college football schools care about keeping their players on track academically.

The Academic Progress Rate is on the 2022-2023 academic calendar, based and how many players stayed in school, were in good academic standing, and were on track for their degrees. It's a big, giant deal for athletic departments, college administrators, and mediocre college football teams.

The APR is the first go-to when there aren't enough bowl eligible teams. If there aren't any teams with six wins - or five FBS wins and no less than one against an FCS team - it comes down to who has the highest APR. That team gets the trip with all the fun that goes with it.

If you really want to dive in deep, here's how it's calculated. Basically, every student-athlete on scholarship in some way gets a point by staying in school and staying academically eligible. For the ranking of all 134 schools playing FBS college football in 2024, go here.

Here are the top ten schools and where Notre Dame ranks.

1 Ohio State

Latest APR (2022-2023) 1000
2023 APR National Ranking: 7

2 Alabama

Latest APR (2022-2023) 997
2023 APR National Ranking: T3

T3 North Carolina

Latest APR (2022-2023) 996
2023 APR National Ranking: T28

T3 Northwestern

Latest APR (2022-2023) 996
2023 APR National Ranking: T1

5 Clemson

Latest APR (2022-2023) 995
2023 APR National Ranking: T3

6 Cincinnati

Latest APR (2022-2023) 994
2023 APR National Ranking: 6

T7 Michigan

Latest APR (2022-2023) 993
2023 APR National Ranking: T15

T7 Wisconsin

Latest APR (2022-2023) 993
2023 APR National Ranking: T1

T9 Minnesota

Latest APR (2022-2023) 992
2023 APR National Ranking: T8

T9 Notre Dame

Latest APR (2022-2023) 992
2023 APR National Ranking: T11

T9 Air Force

Latest APR (2022-2023) 992
2023 APR National Ranking: T8

