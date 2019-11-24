Irish
Notre Dame Stays At No. 15 In Latest Polls

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame remains at No. 15 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll. The Irish earned a 40-7 victory over Boston College, but teams 10-14 also won this weekend.

Five past Notre Dame opponents found themselves in the latest rankings. The Irish lost to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and Michigan (45-14), who ranks No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.

The Irish own victories over three teams that are now ranked. Virginia Tech (21-20) checked in at No. 23, Navy (52-20) checked in at No. 24 and USC (30-27) is now ranked No. 25 in both polls.

The poll that will determine Notre Dame's postseason destination - the College Football Playoff Rankings - come out Tuesday night at 7:00 PM (Eastern).

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Kcndmis97
Kcndmis97

I don’t understand us being behind Oregon. There best win was versus USC, we have a win versus USC as well. Their next best wins are over three 6-5 teams. We have wins over two 8 win teams and a 7 win team plus Navy. I hope the committee puts us ahead of Oregon.

GingerBeard
GingerBeard

Here’s a fun thought. While part of this is a long shot, what happens if Georgia wins out including the upset of LSU, and Michigan does the same upsetting OSU??

On a side note what would we need for Orange Bowl to be in the mix? Cotton?

