Notre Dame Stays At No. 15 In Latest Polls

Notre Dame remains at No. 15 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Amway Coaches Poll. The Irish earned a 40-7 victory over Boston College, but teams 10-14 also won this weekend.

Five past Notre Dame opponents found themselves in the latest rankings. The Irish lost to No. 4 Georgia (23-17) and Michigan (45-14), who ranks No. 10 in the AP poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll.

The Irish own victories over three teams that are now ranked. Virginia Tech (21-20) checked in at No. 23, Navy (52-20) checked in at No. 24 and USC (30-27) is now ranked No. 25 in both polls.

The poll that will determine Notre Dame's postseason destination - the College Football Playoff Rankings - come out Tuesday night at 7:00 PM (Eastern).

