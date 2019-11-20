Irish
Notre Dame Remains No. 16 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Bryan Driskell

Despite a blowout win over last week's No. 23 team, the Notre Dame football team did not move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. 

Navy, the team Notre Dame beat 52-20 on Saturday, dropped out and was replaced in that spot by USC, who the Irish defeated 30-27 on Oct. 12.

In fact, Notre Dame remains one spot behind three-loss Auburn, who suffered a 21-14 loss at Georgia this past weekend. Notre Dame's loss at Georgia was just one point better, but Auburn trailed the Bulldogs 21-0 in the fourth quarter while Notre Dame led Georgia for a good chunk of their September 21 matchup.

Leaving Auburn ahead of Notre Dame makes Notre Dame's path to a New Year's Six game a bit harder. Notre Dame is now ranked behind five SEC schools. 

While Auburn has an inferior record to the Irish, one thing it has going for it at this point is a better resume of teams it has defeated. The Tigers own a 27-21 season-opening victory over Oregon, the No. 6 team in the latest rankings.

Auburn's losses were by three points to No. 1 LSU, seven points to No. 4 Georgia and 11 points to No. 11 Florida. Notre Dame lost by six points to No. 4 Georgia but lost by 31 points to No. 13 Michigan.

The current top four consists of No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia. 

Screen Shot 2019-11-19 at 7.30.14 PM

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
JustAnother05
JustAnother05

Still don’t see the Auburn thing. LSUs d might as well be Big12 and we are all assuming Florida is a top team...which they are not. I’d absolutely LOVE to play either. The current version of ND would even be able to score on LSU...doubt we’d win a shootout with them but I’d love to watch the game.

smcnd
smcnd

That Michigan drubbing put a massive damper on the entire season.

jameskroner3
jameskroner3

Sucks. Gonna be tough sledding. Cotton Bowl win and 11-2 is gonna be a lot better than Camping Bowl win 11-2. CFB is crazy so you never know what can happen the next few weeks.

