Notre Dame Remains No. 16 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Despite a blowout win over last week's No. 23 team, the Notre Dame football team did not move up in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Navy, the team Notre Dame beat 52-20 on Saturday, dropped out and was replaced in that spot by USC, who the Irish defeated 30-27 on Oct. 12.

In fact, Notre Dame remains one spot behind three-loss Auburn, who suffered a 21-14 loss at Georgia this past weekend. Notre Dame's loss at Georgia was just one point better, but Auburn trailed the Bulldogs 21-0 in the fourth quarter while Notre Dame led Georgia for a good chunk of their September 21 matchup.

Leaving Auburn ahead of Notre Dame makes Notre Dame's path to a New Year's Six game a bit harder. Notre Dame is now ranked behind five SEC schools.



While Auburn has an inferior record to the Irish, one thing it has going for it at this point is a better resume of teams it has defeated. The Tigers own a 27-21 season-opening victory over Oregon, the No. 6 team in the latest rankings.

Auburn's losses were by three points to No. 1 LSU, seven points to No. 4 Georgia and 11 points to No. 11 Florida. Notre Dame lost by six points to No. 4 Georgia but lost by 31 points to No. 13 Michigan.

The current top four consists of No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

