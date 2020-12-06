Notre Dame vs Clemson Rematch Is Now Official

Notre Dame and Clemson have now both punched their tickets for the ACC Championship game

Notre Dame vs Clemson - Part II

The much-desired rematch between #2 Notre Dame and #3 Clemson is now set for the ACC Championship after the Tigers beat Virginia Tech 45-10 to clinch a spot in the title game.

Notre Dame clinched its spot with a combination of a 31-17 victory at North Carolina a week ago and the decision by the ACC to cancel its scheduled Dec. 12 matchup against Wake Forest.

Notre Dame will enter the matchup with a 10-0 record while the Tigers will go in 9-1, with its only loss being its 47-40 double overtime defeat at the hands of the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 7.

Clemson played that game without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, standout defensive tackle Tyler Davis and two starting linebackers. At least three of those players are back and healthy, including Lawrence.

Notre Dame out-gained Clemson 518-473. Quarterback Ian Book passed for 310 yards, running back Kyren Williams went for 140 yards (three scores) and wideout Javon McKinley caught five passes for 102 yards in the victory.

A turning point in that Irish victory was when Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah took the ball away from Clemson star running back Travis Etienne and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown. Clemson eventually took a 33-26 lead late in the game, but Book hit Avery Davis for a score with just :22 seconds left in regulation to tie the game.

Lawrence and Book squared off in the 2018 College Football Playoff, a game Clemson won 30-3.

Notre Dame won in double overtime after ends Adetokunbo Ogundeji and Daelin Hayes had sacks on back-to-back plays to force Clemson into an unattainable 4th-and-24 play.

The ACC Championship game will be played on Dec. 19 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Start time is slated for 4:00 PM eastern, and the game will be televised on ABC.

Clemson has won five straight and six of the last nine ACC Championships.

