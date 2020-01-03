Replace And Reload: Tight End

Notre Dame has a history of producing top tight ends, and Cole Kmet was one of the nation’s top tight ends in 2019. After a strong junior season the talented Irish pass catcher decided to forego his final season in order to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Irish coaches will now have to replace the tight ends coach and the top tight end on the roster.

WHAT WAS LOST

Kmet missed the first two games of the season but still managed to catch 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns. His 43 receptions are the fifth-best single-season mark by a tight end in school history and his 515 ranks sixth best. Kmet's six touchdowns tied Ken MacAfee for the most in a season by an Irish tight end.

At 6-5½ and 250 pounds, Kmet has a unique blend of size and strength as a pass catcher, and his ability to play the football in the air is outstanding. Notre Dame used Kmet as an attached tight end, in the slot and would line the talented tight end outside, using him essentially as a wide receiver in those situations.

Kmet was inconsistent as a blocker and route runner, but when he was on his game he was incredibly difficult to defend. Even when defenders were tight in coverage or he was double covered the talented tight end was still able to make plays.

WHAT RETURNS

Notre Dame returns three scholarship tight ends next fall, and there is plenty of talent for the new position coach to work with. None of the current tight ends has Kmet’s specific skill set, and perhaps none by themselves will be as dominant as Kmet was. What Notre Dame brings back, however, is a trio of talented players with diverse skills.

The diversity of the group gives whoever is in charge of the offense in 2020 the ability to throw different looks at a defense, whether that is with one, two or three tight ends in the lineup. Each player has different strengths, and whether individually or in combination they present defenses with their own set of problems.

Talent is not a question, but at least two of the tight ends will need to step up and provide consistent production next season.

Let’s take a look at each returner (2020 class listed):

Brock Wright, Senior — Wright played 70 snaps in the first two games with Kmet out but just 78 in the final 11 contests. He is a throwback tight end, and that’s just not necessarily what Chip Long wanted from the position.

When Wright did get in the game this season he did not execute consistently enough to force himself onto the field, but the tools are there. He’s strong and can move people in the run game when he keeps his pads low, works his feet and is assignment correct. To win the job he must first finally maximize his effectiveness as a blocker.

In game we have not seen much from Wright as a pass catcher, mainly because he hasn’t been used much. Wright has just four catches for 57 yards in his career, but we have seen more from him during spring and fall practices. Wright has good vertical speed, and during open practices he’s shown himself to be effective working the middle of the field, but he struggled to get separation during the season. There is potential for him to become an effective chain mover and red zone weapon.

There are talented younger players behind Wright, who gets a fresh start now that there is a coaching change at his position. He will need to have a strong spring if he wants to entrench himself at the top of the depth chart.

Tommy Tremble, Junior — Notre Dame’s most athletic tight end is Tremble, who was the number two tight end this season. Tremble's sophomore numbers were actually better than Kmet's second year stats. Tremble caught 16 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns this fall, while Kmet hauled in 15 passes for 162 yards without reaching the end zone in 2018.

Tremble came to Notre Dame with the reputation of being an athletic pass catcher, and he put that on display this season. His speed stood out and he showed good ball skills, plus he has a knack for working himself open over the middle.

Right now Tremble mostly uses his speed and athleticism to get open, which is what made him so effective this fall.

VIDEO

Tremble needs to become a much more disciplined route runner during the offseason. He gets re-routed with his release too often and he’s not as sharp as he needs to be with the top ends of his routes. If he puts in the work this offseason and becomes a more refined route runner he’ll have a chance to put up big time numbers next season.

One of the biggest surprises of the 2019 season was how effective Tremble was as a blocker. In fact, Tremble was the best blocker at the position this fall based on my grades and according to Pro Football Focus. In fact, Tremble earned the highest run blocking grade from PFF of any starting offensive lineman or regular in the tight end rotation.

I’m not surprised Tremble was effective blocking in the slot and on leads from the backfield, what was most surprising was how effective he was blocking on the edge, at least from a physicality standpoint. Tremble will need to be far more consistent from an execution and assignment correctness standpoint, but the strength and effort were certainly there.

George Takacs, Junior — A player to watch this spring is Takacs, who played just 55 snaps this season. Although his snaps were limited, Takacs was effective when he did get on the field. His run blocking grade from PFF was the highest on the roster. Takacs is physical at the point of attack and he’s built like an old school blocker.

Yes, Takacs has the potential to be a strong blocker and yes, he is built like an old school tight end, but the reason I have my eye on Takacs as a possible breakout player is his athleticism. He might be built like an old school tight end, but he runs well and is much more agile than you’d expect from someone that stands almost 6-7.

That length makes him a highly effective red zone weapon, which he’s already put on display this season.

Like Tremble, Takacs has to improve his route running and must catch the ball more consistently, but when he was confident and locked in during the spring he was impressive. His body control is especially eye catching, but Takacs struggled with confidence, something he must get through. If he does Takacs could force his way onto the field next season.

NEWCOMERS

Notre Dame’s 2020 class included the best tight end duo in the country.

Incoming freshman Kevin Bauman is an early enrollee, which will give him a chance to get a much-needed jump start in the weight room and with learning the offense. Bauman is a bit of a throwback player, possessing the strength potential to be a highly effective run blocker and chain mover.

Bauman has impressive route running potential and ball skills. If he has a strong spring he could put himself in position to earn snaps as a freshman, but the ideal scenario is that he’s able to play four games and save a season of eligibility.

Arguably the top recruit in the 2020 class was tight end Michael Mayer. He was certainly the No. 1 ranked recruit on my board after a dominant senior season for Alexandria (Ky.) Covington Catholic. Mayer has a game that is very similar to Kmet’s, but he is bigger and more advanced than the former Irish tight end at the same age.

Mayer isn’t an early enrollee, but with his combination of athleticism, route running prowess and ball skills will make him incredibly hard to keep off the field next season.

KEY QUESTIONS

1. Who will end up coaching the tight ends?

2. Will one tight end step up and seize control of the position, or will it be a committee approach?

3. Will the 2018 class be able to keep the 2020 class off the field?

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Visit our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/IrishMaven/