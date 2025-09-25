Notre Dame Lands Four-Star Richie Flanigan: How Does He Fit Into the 2027 Class?
Thursday afternoon, Notre Dame landed 2027 defensive lineman Richie Flanigan, a talented 6-3, 265-pounder out of Notre Dame Academy in Wisconsin. Flanigan plays both offensive and defensive line, but is expected to play defensive tackle for the Fighting Irish once he arrives in South Bend.
Flanigan chose Notre Dame over Michigan, Wisconsin, Duke, Stanford and more. He is the son of former Fighting Irish defensive tackle Jim Flanigan and the brother of current Notre Dame tight end, James Flanigan.
Once Notre Dame offered Richie back on "Pot of Gold Day" this past March, Notre Dame surged ahead as the leader for his commitment immediately. The opportunity to play in South Bend alongside his brother was too much to pass up, despite other schools pushing hard to get him to look elsewhere.
Since being offered, Flanigan visited campus three times before eventually committing to the staff and making it public on September 25.
What Signing Richie Flanigan Means to the Irish Recruiting Class
The four-star lineman joins the 2027 class as the fourth member, alongside quarterback Teddy Jarrard, linebacker Ellis McGaskin and long snapper Sean Kraft. Flanigan's pledge brings Notre Dame up to No. 8 class in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Flanigan adds some much needed size and upside on the interior of the defensive line, a position Notre Dame has struggled to recruit in recent years. He is ranked as the No.311 player in the nation and No.3 player in the state of Wisconsin, according to On3.
A player like Flanigan that plays both sides of the ball is intriguing for multiple reasons. He is a standout on both lines, and has shown impressive upside. Notre Dame has made it clear that it wants him to start out on the defensive line, but it should surprise no one if Flanigan makes a move to the offensive line if there is positional need there.
Last season, Flanigan tallied 35 total tackles last season for Notre Dame Academy and two tackles for loss at defensive tackle, while also playing offensive guard for a team that won the Wisconsin state championship.
Big things are expected of the Notre Dame legacy in his junior season, as he continues to grow into his body and get stronger and stronger.
He will be well aware of what it takes to make it at a powerhouse college football program like Notre Dame, especially with his brother as a current member of the squad.
It was a nice pickup for the Fighting Irish.