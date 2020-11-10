Series History: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

The “Holy War” is upon us, as Notre Dame (7-0) prepares to head to Boston College (5-3) this weekend for a matchup against the second-ranked Fighting Irish squad and the up-and-coming Eagles.

To kick off coverage of this matchup let’s take a look at the series history between the two rivals.

SERIES HISTORY

This will mark the 26th time we see Notre Dame and Boston College square off, and the Irish hold a 16-9 all-time advantage. Notre Dame is currently riding a 7-game win streak over Boston College.

Prior to the current win streak, Boston College had won the previous six games.

Notre Dame is 6-0 against Boston College during the Brian Kelly tenure. Kelly, of course, is a native of Massachusetts.

2019 - Notre Dame 40, Boston College 7 (Home)

2017 - Notre Dame 49, Boston College 20 (Away)

2015 - Notre Dame 19, Boston College 16 (Fenway Park)

2012 - Notre Dame 21, Boston College 6 (Away)

2011 - Notre Dame 16, Boston College 14 (Home)

2010 - Notre Dame 31, Boston College 13 (Away)

2009 - Notre Dame 20, Boston College 16 (Home)

2008 - Boston College 17, Notre Dame 0 (Away)

2007 - Boston College 27, Notre Dame 14 (Home)

2004 - Boston College 24, Notre Dame 23 (Home)

2003 - Boston College 27, Notre Dame 25 (Away)

2002 - Boston College 14, Notre Dame 7 (Home)

2001 - Boston College 21, Notre Dame 14 (Away)

2000 - Notre Dame 28, Boston College 16 (Home)

1999 - Boston College 31, Notre Dame 29 (Home)

1998 - Notre Dame 31, Boston College 26 (Away)

1997 - Notre Dame 52, Boston College 20 (Home)

1996 - Notre Dame 48, Boston College 21 (Away)

1995 - Notre Dame 20, Boston College 10 (Home)

1994 - Boston College 30, Notre Dame 11 (Away)

1993 - Boston College 41, Notre Dame 39 (Home)

1992 - Notre Dame 54, Boston College 7 (Home)

1987 - Notre Dame 32, Boston College 25 (Home)

1983 - Notre Dame 19, Boston College 18 (Liberty Bowl)

1975 - Notre Dame 17, Boston College 3 (Foxboro, Mass.)

NOTABLE GAMES

2019 — This was the most recent contest between the two programs, and Notre Dame dominated. It was competitive for awhile, with the Irish leading just 16-7 in the third quarter, but Notre Dame put the game away in impressive fashion in the final quarter and a half.

2017 — Notre Dame led just 14-10 at halftime, but the Irish poured it on during the second half, outscoring Boston College 35-10 behind a dominant ground attack. The Fighting Irish rushed for 515 yards and seven touchdowns, and both running back Josh Adams (229 yards) and quarterback Brandon Wimbush (207) went for over 200 yards in the victory. Wimbush rushed for four touchdowns.

2002 — Notre Dame jumped out to a 8-0 record to start the coaching tenure of Tyrone Willingham, and the Irish climbed all the way up to No. 4 in the national rankings. All of that came crashing down to earth after the Irish dropped an ugly 14-7 game to the 4-3 Eagles.

1993 — Notre Dame was ranked No. 1 in the country after beating Florida State the week prior. A win and Notre Dame goes into bowl season with a chance to win another national championship under head coach Lou Holtz. The Irish fell behind 38-17 in the fourth quarter before engaging in a furious comeback attempt that saw the Irish take a 39-38 lead when quarterback Kevin McDougal hit wide receiver Lake Dawson for a 4-yard touchdown with just 1:09 left in the game. Boston College responded with a quick drive that ended with a 41-yard David Gordon field goal as time expired.

1992 — This was the lone matchup in the series of Top 10 teams. Notre Dame was ranked 8th while the Eagles were ranked 9th with a 7-0-1 record. Notre Dame put the game away early, jumping all over Boston College, taking a 37-0 lead into the half. The Irish didn’t call off the dogs in the second half, and BC didn’t score until the final minutes of the game. Notre Dame rushed for 340 yards and passed for 236 more, out-gaining Boston College 576-176. Running back Reggie Brooks rushed for 174 yards on just 18 carries.

1983 — The first matchup didn’t happen until 1983, when the two programs met in the Liberty Bowl. Boston College was led by quarterback Doug Flutie, who was a Heisman finalist that season. Notre Dame won a 19-18 contest that articles from that time say took place during 11 degree weather.

