Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech Series History

Notre Dame heads to Atlanta this weekend to square off against the 2-4 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Before we begin our coverage of this matchup, let’s take a look at the series history between the two programs.

SERIES HISTORY

Notre Dame holds a 28-6-1 series lead over Georgia Tech. Notre Dame has faced the Yellow Jackets just once during the Brian Kelly era, and the Irish won that matchup.

2015 - Notre Dame 30, Georgia Tech 22 (Home)

2007 - Georgia Tech 33, Notre Dame 3 (Home)

2006 - Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10 (Away)

1999 - Georgia Tech 35, Notre Dame 28 (Gator Bowl)

1997 - Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 13 (Home)

1981 - Notre Dame 35, Georgia Tech 3 (Home)

1980 - Tie - Notre Dame 3, Georgia Tech 3 (Away)

1979 - Notre Dame 21, Georgia Tech 13 (Home)

1978 - Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 21 (Away)

1977 - Notre Dame 69, Georgia Tech 14 (Home)

1976 - Georgia Tech 23, Notre Dame 14 (Away)

1975 - Notre Dame 24, Georgia Tech 3 (Home)

1974 - Notre Dame 31, Georgia Tech 7 (Away)

1970 - Notre Dame 10, Georgia Tech 7 (Home)

1969 - Notre Dame 38, Georgia Tech 20 (Away)

1968 - Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 6 (Home)

1967 - Notre Dame 36, Georgia Tech 3 (Away)

1959 - Georgia Tech 14, Notre Dame 10 (Home)

1953 - Notre Dame 27, Georgia Tech 14 (Home)

1945 - Notre Dame 40, Georgia Tech 7 (Away)

1944 - Notre Dame 21, Georgia Tech 0 (Away)

1943 - Notre Dame 55, Georgia Tech 13 (Home)

1942 - Georgia Tech 13, Notre Dame 6 (Home)

1941 - Notre Dame 20, Georgia Tech 0 (Away)

1940 - Notre Dame 26, Georgia Tech 20 (Home)

1939 - Notre Dame 17, Georgia Tech 14 (Home)

1938 - Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 6 (Away)

1929 - Notre Dame 26, Georgia Tech 6 (Away)

1928 - Georgia Tech 13, Notre Dame 0 (Away)

1927 - Notre Dame 26, Georgia Tech 7 (Home)

1926 - Notre Dame 12, Georgia Tech 0 (Home)

1925 - Notre dame 13, Georgia Tech 0 (Away)

1924 - Notre Dame 34, Georgia Tech 3 (Home)

1923 - Notre Dame 35, Georgia Tech 7 (Home)

1922 - Notre Dame 13, Georgia Tech 3 (Away)

NOTABLE GAMES

2015 — This was expected to be a big game for both teams, as the 14th-ranked Yellow Jackets headed to South Bend to take on the 8th-ranked Fighting Irish. Both teams were 2-0, but Georgia Tech went just 1-8 the remainder of the season, while Notre Dame finished the season 10-3.

It was tight early, as the Irish took a 13-7 lead into halftime. Notre Dame did the only scoring in the third quarter, and that was a 29-yard Justin Yoon field goal. Notre Dame broke things open in the fourth quarter. CJ Prosise got things started with a 1-yard touchdown run, which he followed up with a 91-yard scamper to put the Yellow Jackets away.

Georgia Tech scored two touchdowns in the final minute of the game to make the score look closer than it was. This was quarterback DeShone Kizer’s first career start. Kiser went 21-30 for 242 yards and a touchdown. Prosise rushed for 198 yards and three scores, and wideout Will Fuller caught six passes for 131 yards and a score.

1999 — This was the only bowl matchup between the two programs. #17 Notre Dame (9-2) wore their green jerseys against the #12 Georgia Tech (9-2) squad. After a 7-7 first quarter, Georgia Tech took command with 14 points in the second quarter to take a 21-7 lead into the half on the back of a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Joe Hamilton.

Notre Dame scored twice in the third to make it a 21-20 game, but the extra point was blocked. Georgia Tech responded with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Hamilton to Dez White. Notre Dame tied the game in the fourth quarter after an Autry Denson touchdown run was followed by a Bobby Brown 2-point conversion.

Hamilton went deep again, this time connection with White for a 55-yard score. Notre Dame could not get back into the end zone in the loss.

1977 — This was the most lopsided game between the schools, as Notre Dame drubbed the Jackets by a 69-14 score. Irish quarterback Joe Montana threw three touchdown passes and ran for another. Notre Dame went on to win its 10th national championship.

1975 — This was a matchup between 6-2 teams, but no one really remembers it for that. This was the game when Rudy Ruettiger got into the game and came away with a sack.

1953 — When the two teams met in 1953 it marked the highest ranked matchup between the two. Notre Dame ranked #1 in the nation and the Yellow Jackets were ranked #4. It was a matchup between Hall of Fame head coaches, with Frank Leahy on one side for Notre Dame and Bobby Dodd on the other side for the Jackets. Notre Dame won the game 27-14. Notre Dame finished the season 9-0-1.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter