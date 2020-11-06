The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Clemson and Other College Football Bets

Welcome to far and away the most exciting weekend of Notre Dame football for the 2020 season. This is what Irish fans want: big games against the best teams in the country. On Saturday, the gold standard of college football makes its way to South Bend.

That’s where common sense comes into play from a betting standpoint – both emotionally and financially.

Here is my betting advice for this weekend’s college football games.

#1 CLEMSON at #4 NOTRE DAME

Spread: Clemson -5

I’m sorry, but you must put your money on the Tigers to cover. If Clemson wins, it’s going to be by at least a touchdown. If you’re going to have your heart broken, you might as well get a consolation prize in the form of cold hard cash.

On the flip side, if Notre Dame pulls off the upset, ask yourself “what amount of money am I willing to part with in exchange for the euphoria of beating Clemson?”

Basically, you are hedging your bet with your emotions. Take Clemson to cover and enjoy your Saturday.

MINNESOTA at ILLINOIS

Spread: Minnesota -7

The Gophers have underperformed through their first two games. They travel to Illinois with a chip on their shoulder, focused on getting in the win column. They’ll be facing an Illinois team that already had inferior talent. Add in the fact that they’ll be a bit rusty and discombobulated as a result of many of their players being out due to COVID-19 protocols recently.

Take Minnesota to cover with ease.

WEST VIRGINIA at #22 TEXAS

Spread: Texas -6.5

Texas has two losses by a combined 10 points, both to good teams. Additionally, they are coming off a huge win over and Oklahoma State team that plays a similar style of offense as West Virginia, only with more talent. The Longhorns are at home with more talent in the trenches. They’ll win this by double-digits. Take Texas to cover.

SOUTH ALABAMA at #15 COASTAL CAROLINA

Spread: Coastal Carolina -17.5

Coastal Carolina has Power 5 talent on its roster. They also know they have a shot to get to a New Year’s Six bowl. To do so, they not only need to win out, but they need to look good doing it. Beating South Alabama by fewer than 18 points is not going to catch the attention of anyone. Look for the Chanticleers to drop the hammer and win in a blowout.

Take Coastal Carolina to cover.

