The Shake Down: Notre Dame vs Clemson And Other College Football Bets

A look at the Notre Dame/Clemson spread and three other best bets during the college football.

It’s Championship Week! For the first time in program history, Notre Dame is playing for a conference title!

I say we bet some money on this thing, and I’ve got a couple other games to roll into a parlay with the Notre Dame-Clemson tilt.

Get your notebooks ready and your bookie on the phone – here is a four-team parlay for you to play this weekend.

NOTRE DAME vs CLEMSON

Spread: Clemson -10.5

I have no idea how or why this spread came to be. I also don’t know why it hasn’t really moved, but I have no problem taking advantage of it. Clemson may very well win this football game, but I don’t see any way, barring some key injuries and multiple balls bouncing the wrong way, that Clemson wins this game by double-digits. Take the Irish and the points.

TEXAS A&M at TENNESSEE

Spread: Texas A&M -14

Here’s what you need to know: The Aggies need style points if they are going to make a case for the fourth spot against an undefeated Ohio State or a one-loss Florida.

Also, Tennessee is a train wreck.

Jimbo Fisher’s club is might hang 60 on the Vols, and the guys in orange shirts are going to be powerless to stop it. Texas A&M covers with ease.

BALL STATE vs BUFFALO

Spread: Buffalo -13.5

There are some people who don’t realize that what’s happening in Buffalo is all by design. Head coach Lance Leipold is one of the very best college football coaches in the country, and has been for a while. He has six national titles to his name as a Division III head coach. He’s been in bigger games than a MAC Championship. He has recruited a roster that would give some of the best teams in the Power 5 a hard time. Buffalo is winning this one going away, and it’ll be ugly from start to finish.

UAB vs MARSHALL

Spread: Marshall -4.5

The Thundering Herd were rolling along, dominating, perfect on the season until Rice took them down two weeks ago. Sometimes a tough loss is exactly what a team needs to refocus and light a new fire under them. I believe that is the case with this Marshall squad. They are far more talented across the board than UAB, and easily more than 4.5 points more talented. I’ll be shocked if the Herd doesn’t win this thing by at least two touchdowns. BOOK IT!

