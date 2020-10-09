SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Florida State and Other College Football Bets

J.P. Scott

After a couple of weeks off without Notre Dame football, The Shake Down is back to help you win some money (or at least not lose any) this weekend when betting on college football.

I’ve combed through this week’s schedule and have four solid bets for you to consider.

Football is back – again. Let’s win some money, Irish fans!

FLORIDA STATE at #5 NOTRE DAME

Spread: Notre Dame -21

Florida State is awful, it’s really that simple. Now head coach Brian Kelly and his Fighting Irish staff have had all of this extra time to study film on an inferior opponent. The Seminoles may be bad, but that ticker at the bottom of the television still says “Florida State”, which makes this a statement game for the Irish. I believe Kelly show no mercy, and Notre Dame covers the 21-point spread with ease.

#22 TEXAS vs. OKLAHOMA

Spread: Oklahoma -2.5

I believe Oklahoma is young and not a great football team. I think Texas simply stumbled against TCU. The Longhorns have experience at the quarterback spot, and Sam Ehlinger is good enough to will his team to victory against teams with similar or lesser talent. I don’t understand the Sooners being favored here. Take the Longhorns to win outright.

ALABAMA at OLE MISS

Spread: Alabama -24

I watched Alabama toy with Missouri, and then let loose on Texas A&M. The Aggies are far more talented and better coached than the Rebels. Tide quarterback Mac Jones appears to be the real deal, and as usual, the Alabama skill players are all sure-fire NFL talents. The Tide will roll by more than 24 in this one.

TEXAS TECH at IOWA STATE

Spread: Iowa State -12

One must wonder how much Texas Tech has left in the tank after coming so close in back-to-back weeks to beating Texas and Kansas State. Now they need to pull themselves together and fly from Lubbock to Ames to take on an Iowa State team that’s beginning to look like the squad many expect to see in 2020. I see a big game from quarterback Brock Purdy and a stifling performance by the Cyclone defense in this one. Iowa State will cover.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @TheJPScott
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Notre Dame QB Is A Winner, But He's Missing The Wins That Matter

Brian Kelly says his QB is a winner, but Ian Book and Notre Dame are still missing the big wins.

Bryan Driskell

by

Jherbeck91

2021 Big Board: Notre Dame Commits

Breaking down and grading the 2021 commits for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Game Prediction: #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Irish Breakdown crew makes their prediction for Notre Dame vs. Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Notre Dame Needs A Specific Plan For Kevin Austin

Notre Dame needs to make junior receiver Kevin Austin a focal part of the offense as soon as he gets back on the field

Bryan Driskell

by

Fitz1105

Game Prediction: #22 Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Big 12 has struggled so far, and the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup could remove the conference from playoff consideration

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Game Prediction: #1 Clemson Tigers vs. #7 Miami Hurricanes

The Clemson Tigers and Miami Hurricanes battle it out in the marquee ACC matchup of the weekend

Bryan Driskell

by

KevinPS

Notre Dame Will Be Without Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Jack Kiser On Saturday

Two Notre Dame defenders will be out of action when Notre Dame takes on Florida State

Bryan Driskell

by

J-dubbs

Talking Notre Dame vs. Florida State, Ian Book, Kevin Austin and Phil Jurkovec

In the latest WSBT segment we discuss a number of topics that include Notre Dame vs. FSU, Ian Book, Kevin Austin, Phil Jurkovec and a lot more.

Bryan Driskell

by

Goldensmitty

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Defense vs. Florida State

A look at what the Notre Dame defense must do to come out on top in its matchup against Florida State

Bryan Driskell

Keys To Victory: Notre Dame Offense vs. Florida State

A look at what the Notre Dame offense must do to come out on top in its matchup against Florida State

Bryan Driskell