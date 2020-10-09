The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Florida State and Other College Football Bets

After a couple of weeks off without Notre Dame football, The Shake Down is back to help you win some money (or at least not lose any) this weekend when betting on college football.

I’ve combed through this week’s schedule and have four solid bets for you to consider.

Football is back – again. Let’s win some money, Irish fans!

FLORIDA STATE at #5 NOTRE DAME

Spread: Notre Dame -21

Florida State is awful, it’s really that simple. Now head coach Brian Kelly and his Fighting Irish staff have had all of this extra time to study film on an inferior opponent. The Seminoles may be bad, but that ticker at the bottom of the television still says “Florida State”, which makes this a statement game for the Irish. I believe Kelly show no mercy, and Notre Dame covers the 21-point spread with ease.

#22 TEXAS vs. OKLAHOMA

Spread: Oklahoma -2.5

I believe Oklahoma is young and not a great football team. I think Texas simply stumbled against TCU. The Longhorns have experience at the quarterback spot, and Sam Ehlinger is good enough to will his team to victory against teams with similar or lesser talent. I don’t understand the Sooners being favored here. Take the Longhorns to win outright.

ALABAMA at OLE MISS

Spread: Alabama -24

I watched Alabama toy with Missouri, and then let loose on Texas A & M. The Aggies are far more talented and better coached than the Rebels. Tide quarterback Mac Jones appears to be the real deal, and as usual, the Alabama skill players are all sure-fire NFL talents. The Tide will roll by more than 24 in this one.

TEXAS TECH at IOWA STATE

Spread: Iowa State -12

One must wonder how much Texas Tech has left in the tank after coming so close in back-to-back weeks to beating Texas and Kansas State. Now they need to pull themselves together and fly from Lubbock to Ames to take on an Iowa State team that’s beginning to look like the squad many expect to see in 2020. I see a big game from quarterback Brock Purdy and a stifling performance by the Cyclone defense in this one. Iowa State will cover.

