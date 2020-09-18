The Shake Down: Notre Dame/USF And Other College Football Bets

Another week of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football is on the way. If you read this column and took my advice last week, well, things didn’t go so well. I went 1-4 in my picks against the spread.

It was a strange week across the country, and we’re still figuring out who some of these teams – including Notre Dame – are going to be.

This week offers a smaller menu for those looking to place some bets on college football action. Here are my best bets for Week 3 of the college football season.

NOTRE DAME vs. SOUTH FLORIDA

Line: Notre Dame -25.5

Notre Dame didn’t look elite by any stretch against Duke, but I feel a lot of that was a result of all of us (Notre Dame fans) underestimating how good the Blue Devil would be. At the end of the day, it was a sound win over a conference foe, and that’s really all you can ask for.

South Florida also got a win last weekend, albeit by way of a 27-6 sleeper against The Citadel. The Bulls did not look overly impressive, but they were able to move the ball well on the ground.

There’s a big difference between Notre Dame’s front seven and The Citadel. That said, I’m not confident enough in this Irish team just yet to look at a 25.5 point spread against a team like South Florida and slap a big chunk of money down.

If you are, great, but my advice would be to either avoid betting on the game or to take the Bulls to keep it closer than four scores. Irish win, I’m just not sure they are four scores better than South Florida at this point in the season.

DUKE vs. BOSTON COLLEGE

Line: Duke -6.5

After what we saw from quarterback Chase Brice and Duke last weekend, I’m confident that they are going to win a handful of games this season. They have more talent that Boston College, are better coached, and don’t have to travel. I think the Blue Devils beating the Eagles by at least a touchdown is a safe bet this week.

OKLAHOMA STATE vs. TULSA

Line: Oklahoma State -23.5

It was a drama-filled offseason in Stillwater, and this Oklahoma State team is ready to put that behind them. Mike Gundy’s Cowboy teams never have any issues hanging points on the board, and they’ve got one of the best collections of skill players in the country. I would have set the line at 33.5 personally. Okie State wins in blowout fashion in what might be the safest bet of the week.

SMU vs. NORTH TEXAS

Line: SMU -14

SMU is a pretty solid team this season, led by former Texas Longhorns quarterback Shane Buechele. This “road game” for the Mustangs is actually just a one-hour bus ride to the northern DFW suburb of Denton, and it’s not like they are playing in front of a packed house. Southern Methodist is a safe play here.

LOUISVILLE vs. MIAMI (FLA.)

Line: Louisville -2.5

Both teams got tough wins against lesser talent last weekend. Miami won this game in blowout fashion a season ago but also lost a bunch of key contributors. Quarterback D’Eriq King adds a dynamic element to the offense, but he needs more weapons to emerge.

Louisville is the more talented and better coached team. They are going to win this game, and it’s be by more than a field goal. The Cardinals, as they were the only team who came through for me last weekend.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @TheJPScott

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter