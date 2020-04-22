SI Mock Draft Predicts Perfect Scenario For Cole Kmet

The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off tomorrow night, which means it’s time for analysts to release their final mock drafts. For Sports Illustrated senior NFL reporter Albert Breer, his first mock draft is also his last, and it could spell good news for former Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet.

Breer has the New England Patriots taking Kmet in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick. It came down to Kmet and a former Michigan Wolverine, which would make this a double-victory for Kmet and Fighting Irish fans.

“I had (Cesar) Ruiz here, and then I had Kmet, and then Ruiz, and then Kmet. I also believe that (Xavier) McKinney would be a consideration if he slips here, and that Murray or Patrick Queen are fits too. Bottom line? The bottom line is the Patriots need to get younger all over the place, so this could go any which way.”

Should this happen it would be about as ideal of a draft night situation for Kmet as is possible. Not only would the No. 23 overall pick be higher than most recent mock drafts (which means a lot more money), but it would be an ideal scheme and depth chart situation.

Tight end has been a vital cog in the New England offense for the last two decades, but the production fell off a cliff in 2019. The Patriot tight ends combined for just 37 catches, 419 yards and two touchdowns. The top pass catcher at the position - Benjamin Watson - retired in March.

That leaves fifth-year veteran Matt Lacosse and third-year player Ryan izzo. Lacosse was an undrafted free agent that has just 40 career catches for 403 yards and two scores. He played for three different teams in his first four seasons. Izzo was a seventh round draft pick of the Patriots in 2018 and has just six career catches for 114 yards and one score.

New England would be drafted Kmet to come in and step into the lineup right away.

The Patriots offense has been as tight end friendly as there is in the NFL. In the nine seasons prior to the 2019 drop off, the New England tight end position averaged 96.2 receptions, 1,311 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns per season.

Kmet would provide the position with an immediate boost in size, athleticism and production potential. During his junior season at Notre Dame, Kmet had the sixth best single season records for an Irish tight end in catches (43) and receiving yards (515), and his six touchdowns tied the all-time mark.

In the last decade the only Notre Dame tight end to catch more passes for more yards in a season was Tyler Eifert, who was a first round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

