Notre Dame In The NY6 According To Latest SI Projections
Earlier this week I laid out the path for Notre Dame to make a New Year's Six Bowl game, and I am not alone in thinking there is a realistic chance for the Irish to play in the Cotton Bowl.
Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro projects Notre Dame to the Cotton Bowl, where he has the Irish squaring off against Memphis.
Shapiro joins Bill Bender of Sporting News and Erick Smith of USA Today in projecting the Irish to the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers.
Here is the rest of Shapiro's New Year's Six/Playoff projections:
Orange Bowl - Virginia vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl - Minnesota vs. Utah
Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl (Playoff) - Ohio State vs. Clemson
Peach Bowl (Playoff) - LSU vs. Oregon
Based on these projections, Shapiro believes that Notre Dame will leap Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State in the rankings.
Bender has the same NY6/Playoff matchups as Shapiro. Smith has Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl instead of Virginia, and Penn State in the Rose Bowl instead of Minnesota.
