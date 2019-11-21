Notre Dame In The NY6 According To Latest SI Projections

Earlier this week I laid out the path for Notre Dame to make a New Year's Six Bowl game, and I am not alone in thinking there is a realistic chance for the Irish to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro projects Notre Dame to the Cotton Bowl, where he has the Irish squaring off against Memphis.

Shapiro joins Bill Bender of Sporting News and Erick Smith of USA Today in projecting the Irish to the Cotton Bowl against the Tigers.

Here is the rest of Shapiro's New Year's Six/Playoff projections:

Orange Bowl - Virginia vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl - Minnesota vs. Utah

Sugar Bowl - Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl (Playoff) - Ohio State vs. Clemson

Peach Bowl (Playoff) - LSU vs. Oregon

Based on these projections, Shapiro believes that Notre Dame will leap Auburn, Baylor, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida and Penn State in the rankings.

Bender has the same NY6/Playoff matchups as Shapiro. Smith has Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl instead of Virginia, and Penn State in the Rose Bowl instead of Minnesota.

