Sporting News: Expect A Convincing Notre Dame Bowl Victory

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame is currently just a 3.5-point Camping World Bowl favorite over Iowa State, which was a bit surprising considering the 10-2 record sported by the Irish and the 7-5 record by the Cyclones.

Dig deeper and you will understand, as Iowa State's four losses to Top 25 opponents were by a combined 11 points. Bowl predictions are starting to roll in, and thus far the expectation from analysts is that Notre Dame will more than cover that spread. 

ESPN predicted an eight point victory, but Sporting News national college football writer Bill Bender believes the Irish victory will be even more convincing. Bender predicted Notre Dame to win by two touchdowns.

The Irish were 7-3 against the spread as a favorite this season and covered in each of their last four games. They can complete a 11-win season by knocking off the Cyclones, who are 19-8 against the spread as an underdog with coach Matt Campbell. This could be one of the more entertaining games, but we're sticking with the Irish.

Bender's final score prediction was Notre Dame 40, Iowa State 26.

Eight Notre Dame opponents earned bowl bids this season, and Bender predicted the Irish opponents would go 4-4. Louisville, Georgia, USC and Navy will gets wins while Virginia Tech, Virginia, Michigan and Boston College will suffer bowl defeats.

