Notre Dame Spring Football Highlights - Practice 5

Highlights for Notre Dame from the fifth practice of the 2021 spring

Practice number five of the 2021 spring is now in the books for the Notre Dame football program. Below are highlights of the practice, and a play-by-play analysis of who is in each clip and what is happening.

Clip 1: QB Jack Coan (#17) can't find an open receiver downfield and steps into the pocket to pick up positive yards. The Irish line gave Coan plenty of time in the pocket.

Clip 2: Defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola (#57) blows past left tackle Tosh Baker (#79) to get into the backfield for what would have been a tackle for loss.

Clip 3: Nose tackle Kurt Hinish (#41) gets a hand up and breaks up a pass from QB Jack Coan (#17).

Clip 4: QB Jack Coan (#17) hits tight end Michael Mayer (#87) on an out cut. Mayer beat safety DJ Brown (#12) on the play to pick up the first down.

Clip 5: Coan (#17) and Mayer (#87) connect again, this time on a crossing route to the left.

Clip 6: Coan (#17) gets outside on a play-action screen and finds running back Chris Tyree (#25) who gets outside for a big gain.

Clip 7: Coan (#17) and Mayer (#87) connect again for a short gain to the right, with Vyper Jordan Botelho (#17) in tight coverage.

Clip 8: Coan (#17) and Mayer (#87) connect on yet another short throw, this time in front of linebacker Marist Liufau (#35).

Clip 9: Rover Isaiah Pryor (#10) comes free off the edge and gets to Tyree (#25) in the backfield.

Clip 10: With pressure in his face, Coan (#17) unleashes a deep out throw to wide receiver Avery Davis, who makes a phenomenal catch after beating safety DJ Brown (#12).

Clip 11: Vyper Isaiah Foskey (#17) chucks freshman left tackle Blake Fisher (#54) en route to the quarterback.

Clip 12: QB Drew Pyne (#10) hits wideout Matt Solorio (#29) on a quick out cut.

Clip 13: Pyne (#10) throws the look screen to sophomore wideout Jordan Johnson (#15), who makes a defender miss en route to a big gain.

Clip 14: Defensive end NaNa Osafo-Mensah (#18) and defensive tackle Rylie Mills (#99) quickly get into Pyne's (#10) face and blow up the pass play.

Clip 15: Despite pressure from Liufau (#35) on the blitz, Pyne (#10) gets the throw off to freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (#21), who beats safety Litchfield Ajavon (#23) for the big play.

Clip 16: Pyne (#10) gets a quick throw out to wideout Leo Albano (#26).

