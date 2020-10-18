Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From Notre Dame's Victory Over Louisville

Notre Dame earned a 12-7 victory over Louisville to improve to 4-0 on the season. It was quite a contrast between the offense and defense, but at the end of the day the Irish did what it needed to do to get the win.

Below are some statistical takeaways from the game, highlights, videos and a photo gallery from the Notre Dame victory.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Notre Dame held Louisville to just 7 points and 233 yards of offense. The seven points are the lowest of the Scott Satterfield era at Louisville, and the yards were the second lowest.

* Notre Dame held the Louisville offense to 7.6 yards per pass completion, the program's lowest total since Oct. 30, 2010. The previous low during the Satterfield era was 10.9.

* Notre Dame held running back Javian Hawkins to just 51 rushing yards, which is his lowest total since he took over as the lead back in 2019. His 3.4 yards per carry was his second lowest total. Hawkins came into the game as the nation's No. 2 rusher, and he racked up 1,525 yards on the ground in 2019.

* Senior rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had 3 tackles for loss in the victory. It was the fourth time in his last five games (going back to the 2019 bowl game vs. Iowa State) that he's had at least two tackles for loss in a game.

* Owusu-Koramoah is currently on pace for 19 tackles for loss in the regular season. If Notre Dame earns a berth into the ACC title game and plays in a bowl game his pace would result in 23 tackles for loss. The 19 stops behind the line would tie the third-best mark in school history, and his 23 tackles for loss would be second all-time.

* The Notre Dame offense had just 12 points, 338 yards of offense and 4.97 yards per play. The 12 points is the third lowest total of the post-2016 makeover, and fewest points since scoring just three points in the College Football Playoff loss to Clemson.

* Notre Dame is averaging just 27.0 points per game in three games this season against Power 5 opponents.

* Running back Kyren Williams rushed for 127 yards and topped 100 yards for the third time in four games. The last back to do that was Dexter Williams back in 2018 (Stanford, Virginia Tech, Navy). The best marks of the Brian Kelly thus far are Josh Adams (2017) and CJ Prosise (2015) going for over 100 yards in five of six games. Tarean Folston (2014) had a stretch where he went over 100 yards in four of five games.

* Williams is currently on pace for 1,337 rushing yards in the regular season and 1,580 rushing yards over the course of 13 games.

* Quarterback Ian Book averaged just 5.6 yards per attempt, his lowest mark since an Oct. 26, 2019 loss at Michigan. It was the fifth lowest mark of his career as a starter (USC, 2019; Clemson, 2018; North Carolina, 2017).

* Book's 106 passing yards was also the second lowest of his career as a starter, behind just the Michigan game from last season.

* Book failed to throw a touchdown pass against Louisville, the second time it has happened this season. He had just two combined games with no passing touchdowns in 2018-19 (22 starts).

NOTRE DAME vs. LOUISVILLE HIGHLIGHTS

NOTRE DAME vs. LOUISVILLE PHOTO GALLERY

POST-GAME VIDEOS

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Ian Book

Brian Kelly

Note: All video courtesy of Notre Dame Athletics. All photos courtesy of the Atlantic Coast Conference

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter