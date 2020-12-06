Stats that matter, highlights and photos from the Notre Dame win over Syracuse

STATS THAT MATTER

** Notre Dame has won 30 games with Ian Book as the starting quarterback, which set a new program record.

** Book threw for 285 yards, which was his third best output of the season. Book’s 7.7 yards per pass attempt tied for his third lowest total of the season

** Book finished with 338 total yards, which was his highest output of the season.

** Book threw an interception in the third quarter, which was his first since the season opener against Duke. It ended a streak of 267 passes without an interception, which is a Notre Dame record.

** Book rushed for 2 touchdowns, which gives him 8 for the season, which tied him with DeShone Kizer (2016) and Everett Golson (2014) for the fifth most in a single season at Notre Dame.

** Book now has 16 rushing touchdowns, which tied Joe Theismann (1968-70) and Terry Hanratty (1966-68) for the fourth most in program history.

** Running back Kyren Williams rushed for 110 yards, which put him over the century mark for the sixth time in 10 games. That ties Darius Walker (2006), Lee Becton (1993) and Allen Pinkett (1985) for the seventh most in a season. If he tops 100 yards one more time this season he’ll tie five other former Irish runners for second all-time. Williams would need to rush for 100 yards in three games to tie Pinkett (1983) for the most in school history.

** Williams carried the ball 20 times, which is the fourth time he’s had at least 20 totes in a single game.

** Williams finished the regular season with 1,011 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry to go with 12 rushing touchdowns.

** Freshman running back Chris Tyree rushed for a career-high 109 yards in the win on just six carries. Tyree went for a 94-yard touchdown, which is the longest run by an Irish back since Dexter Williams went for 97 yards in a win at Virginia Tech back in 2018.

** Wide receiver Javon McKinley set career highs with 7 catches and 3 receiving touchdowns.

** McKinley registered 111 receiving yards, which was the fourth time this season he’s topped the century mark. That ties Will Fuller (2014), Michael Floyd (2008, 2010, 2011), Jeff Samardzija (2006) and Tom Gatewood (1969) for ninth all-time. It also bests the single season bests from Chase Claypool (3) last season and Miles Boykin (3) in 2018.

** McKinley now has 5 career 100+ yard receiving games, which ties Claypool (2016-19), TJ Jones (2010-13) and Rhema McKnight (2002-06) for 10th best all-time at Notre Dame.

** McKinley’s 3 receiving touchdowns ties with 11 former Irish players for the most in a single game.

** Notre Dame had 26 first downs, which tied its third best total of the season (29 vs. Boston College, 28 vs. Pitt, 26 vs. Florida State)

** Notre Dame had a season-high 568 total yards in the victory. It’s 7.4 yards per play was the second best single-game average (8.3 yards per play).

** Notre Dame racked up 283 rushing yards, which was the second-best output of the season (353 vs. Florida State). Its 7.1 yards per carry was the second best total of the season (8.4 vs. Florida State).

** The Irish went 7-15 on third-down, which was good for a 46.7% conversion rate. That was the fourth lowest total of the season.

** Notre Dame’s defense gave up 15 first downs to Syracuse, which tied for Syracuse’s third-best total of the season.

** Notre Dame gave up 229 rushing yards to Syracuse, which came into the game averaging just 78.3 yards per game on the ground. Syracuse’s previous high was just 163 yards. Syracuse also went for 6.5 yards per rush, which is the most Notre Dame allowed this season and the best output for Syracuse. Its previous high was 4.7 yards per attempt.

** Notre Dame allowed a 35.7% third-down conversion rate (5-14), which was its third-worst performance of the season. It was Syracuse’s second-best performance of the season.

** Freshman cornerback Clarence Lewis set a career-best with 12 tackles.

** The Notre Dame defense forced 4 fumbles, which was its highest total of the season and most since a Sept. 28, 2019 output against Virginia. Notre Dame’s 3 fumble recoveries tied for the highest total of the season (Clemson).

** Linebacker Bo Bauer tied a career high with 6 tackles. He also tied a career high with 2 tackles for loss.

HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

40 Gallery 40 Images

