Stats That Matter, Highlights and Photos From The Notre Dame Win Over UNC

Stats that matter, highlights and photos from the Notre Dame win over North Carolina.

STATS THAT MATTER

** Notre Dame has now won 15 straight games, its longest win streak since the Irish won 17 consecutive games from 1992-93.

** With the 14-point margin of victory, Notre Dame has now won seven of its nine games this season by double figures, which matches the number of double-digit victories from 2018 and surpasses the six from the 2012 season.

** To put the Notre Dame defensive performance into proper context, let's look at North Carolina's stats coming into the game.

** Prior to this matchup, North Carolina was averaging 43.1 points per game, 563.4 yards per game and 7.7 yards per play. In the previous four games the offense averaged 51.0 points, 607.3 yards and 8.1 yards per play.

** Notre Dame held North Carolina to 17 points, 298 yards and 5.2 yards per play ... all season lows. The 17 points was North Carolina's fewest since head coach Mack Brown arrived, and its 298 yards was the second fewest, bested only by the 290 yards that Clemson held UNC to last September.

** North Carolina came into this game averaging 21.5 points per game in the second half, but Notre Dame shut them out in the final two quarters.

** Notre Dame allowed UNC to score 14 points and 125 yards in its first two drives. The Tar Heels had just 3 points and 173 yards in its final nine drives. UNC averaged 8.9 yards per play in the first two drives but just 4.0 yards per play after that.

** North Carolina came into the game averaging 233.5 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per rush. Notre Dame held the Tar Heels to a season-low 87 yards on the ground and 2.9 yards per attempt, which was the second lowest total of the season.

** The Tar Heels came into the game averaging 329.9 passing yards per game and 10.6 yards per completion. Notre Dame held them to 211 yards through the air at a 7.8 per attempt clip, both season lows.

** Notre Dame registered 6 sacks in the victory, which was the defense's highest total of the season. Seven different players registered at least half a sack.

** UNC went 2-11 on third-down, which was good for an 18.2% conversation rate. That tied its worst performance of the season. It had converted 54.2% of its third-downs in the previous four games.

** North Carolina had just 14 first downs in the loss, which was its lowest output of the season and tied for the lowest total during Mack Brown's tenure. Its four rushing first downs was its lowest of the total of the season. The previous low was 7. UNC averaged 29.5 first downs in the four previous games.

** Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau registered a career-high 5 tackles in the win. Liufau had just 5 total tackles in the previous six games he played.

** Running back Kyren Williams finished with 124 rushing yards and averaged 5.4 yards per rush. It marked the fifth time Williams has topped 100 yards this season.

** Should Notre Dame and Williams play in the ACC title game and at least one postseason game, Williams is projected to finish with 1,401 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns. Those numbers would rank 3rd and 1st all-time in a season-season for the Irish.

** Wide receiver Javon McKinley set career highs with six catches and 135 yards in the victory. He has now topped 100 yards in both games against ranked opponents this season. McKinley now has three games with over 100 yards this season, and four for his career.

** Notre Dame's 36 rush attempts against North Carolina was the lowest total of the season.

** Quarterback Ian Book completed 69.7% of his passes against UNC, the second highest total of the season. His previous best was Notre Dame's previous game against Boston College (71.4%). Book's 8.5 yards per pass attempt tied for his third best of the season.

** Book averaged 206.2 passing yards per game in the first six games of the season. With his 279 yards against UNC, he has averaged 290.7 yards per game in the last three contests.

HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

28 Gallery 28 Images

VIDEOS

