The Shake Down: Notre Dame/Pitt and Other College Football Bets

For the first time during the 2020 college football, we have what looks like a full slate of games. That means plenty of betting options – many more than we’ve had so far this year.

This weekend, including the Notre Dame game, I’m running with a four-team parlay, and I advise you to do the same.

This is a pretty low risk, high reward bet, especially given the scenarios each team faces. Here’s the reasoning behind my picks

#3 NOTRE DAME at PITT

Spread: Notre Dame -10

The Irish must feel like they lost last week after squeaking past Louisville 12-7 and hearing everyone talk about them being overrated. This week, especially with title hopeful Ohio State joining the fray, Brian Kelly and his squad understand that they need a statement win.

Pitt is ready for a fight, anytime, anywhere, but Notre Dame will be ready for that fight. I believe you see the offense open up in a way we haven’t seen in 2020. Once they get rolling, expect Kelly to keep his foot on the gas.

I like the Irish to win this one by closer to 20 points, as opposed to the 10-point Vegas line.

NEBRASKA at #5 OHIO STATE

Spread: OSU -26

A couple of things here. For one, I’m not sure just how many people understand how dire the situation in Lincoln, Nebraska is. Their best offensive player is Wan’Dale Robinson -- a low-budget version of Purdue’s Rondale Moore. That, along with a quarterback in Adrian Martinez who took a step backward last season, is really all they have on offense.

Ohio State, meanwhile, needs to play catch up in the competition to impress the judges en route to the College Football Playoff. They are probably a Top 3 team, but they need to prove that by stomping an inferior opponent right out of the gate.

It’s going to be a bloodbath in Columbus. Take the Buckeyes to cover.

KANSAS at KANSAS STATE

Spread: KSU -20

These two programs are in the same state, but also on two different planets. The Kansas State staff, led by head coach Chris Klieman, has winning in their blood. Their time together at North Dakota State winning titles is part of their DNA, and it is trickling down to the players. They feel like they have a real shot at a Big 12 title, and they aren’t about to let little brother get any moral victories.

The fact of the matter is, the Jayhawks are going to be powerless to stop Kansas State’s balanced offensive attack, and they’ll have a hard time gaining anything when they have the ball.

I would have bet on the Wildcats if the line was 27.

OKLAHOMA at TCU

Spread: Oklahoma -6.5

There won’t be a letdown from the Sooners after the big win over Texas. That win righted the ship, and the focus is now back on being one of the two teams that qualifies for the Big 12 Championship game. The Sooners are more talented than TCU in the trenches on both sides of the ball, and that’s going to be the difference.

Oklahoma wins this one by more than a touchdown.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on Twitter: @TheJPScott

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter