IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

Three Notre Dame Linemen Make Outland Trophy Watch List

Bryan Driskell

Three Notre Dame offensive linemen were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Senior offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks were joined on the list by junior center Jarrett Patterson.

The Outland Trophy goes to the nation's best "interior lineman." That includes any offensive lineman or defensive tackle. Notre Dame's three linemen tied with Ohio State for the most players on the list, while Alabama led the way with four players on the list. Alabama had three offensive linemen and one defensive tackle.

Eichenberg returns as Notre Dame's top offensive lineman. After a solid first season in the lineup in 2018, Eichenberg broke out with a strong campaign in 2019. He did not allow a single sack all season and has played over 800 pass snaps without allowing a sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Eichenberg ranks among the five best graded returning Power 5 blockers as both a run blocker and pass blocker according to Pro Football Focus.

Banks has been a wildly inconsistent player, but he is talented. When he was on his game in 2019 he combined with Eichenberg to form a potent left side of the line.

Banks must be a more consistent player in 2020 to justify being on this list.

Patterson enters 2020 with a chance to become one of the nation's top centers. He did not allow a single sack last season, which was his first in the starting lineup. Now going into year two, Patterson should be able to make a big leap, especially as a run blocker.

Eichenberg and Patterson being on this list makes a lot of sense. Having Banks on the list over Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer is a bit of a head scratcher. This is especially true of Hainsey, who was Notre Dame's top blocker heading into last season. If I was doing a ranking of Notre Dame's starting lineup I would certainly have Hainsey as the No. 2 player.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Irish Breakdown Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting

The latest on Notre Dame football recruiting from the Irish Breakdown staff

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Notre Dame Looking To Strike Gold In Nebraska ... Again

Notre Dame is going back to Nebraska to push for one of the top defenders in the 2022 class.

Nathan Erbach

by

StrongNTrue

Positive Signs For Notre Dame And College Football In 2020

Recent comments and moves in college football are positive things will happen in 2020

RPalmeri

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To Butkus Award Watch List

The Notre Dame senior was named to the watch list for the nation's top linebacker award

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has Made An Impactful Early Impression On A Standout 2022 Linebacker

2022 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is building a strong connection with the Notre Dame defensive staff

Mason Plummer

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame OL Commit Pat Coogan

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame offensive line commit Pat Coogan

Bryan Driskell

by

RFink

Could Notre Dame And The ACC Go With A Pod Schedule In 2020?

According to one ACC beat writer, the league and Notre Dame are considering partnering up for a pod schedule

Bryan Driskell

by

OldenDomer

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame DE Commit David Abiara

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame defensive end commit David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Top Wide Receiver Recruit

Notre Dame is one of five finalists for four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue