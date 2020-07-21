Three Notre Dame Linemen Make Outland Trophy Watch List

Three Notre Dame offensive linemen were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List. Senior offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg and Aaron Banks were joined on the list by junior center Jarrett Patterson.

The Outland Trophy goes to the nation's best "interior lineman." That includes any offensive lineman or defensive tackle. Notre Dame's three linemen tied with Ohio State for the most players on the list, while Alabama led the way with four players on the list. Alabama had three offensive linemen and one defensive tackle.

Eichenberg returns as Notre Dame's top offensive lineman. After a solid first season in the lineup in 2018, Eichenberg broke out with a strong campaign in 2019. He did not allow a single sack all season and has played over 800 pass snaps without allowing a sack according to Pro Football Focus.

Eichenberg ranks among the five best graded returning Power 5 blockers as both a run blocker and pass blocker according to Pro Football Focus.

Banks has been a wildly inconsistent player, but he is talented. When he was on his game in 2019 he combined with Eichenberg to form a potent left side of the line.

Banks must be a more consistent player in 2020 to justify being on this list.

Patterson enters 2020 with a chance to become one of the nation's top centers. He did not allow a single sack last season, which was his first in the starting lineup. Now going into year two, Patterson should be able to make a big leap, especially as a run blocker.

Eichenberg and Patterson being on this list makes a lot of sense. Having Banks on the list over Robert Hainsey and Tommy Kraemer is a bit of a head scratcher. This is especially true of Hainsey, who was Notre Dame's top blocker heading into last season. If I was doing a ranking of Notre Dame's starting lineup I would certainly have Hainsey as the No. 2 player.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter