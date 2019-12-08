Notre Dame To Face Iowa State In The Camping World Bowl

Notre Dame (10-2) is set to play the Iowa State (7-5) in the Camping World Bowl.

The game will be played on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium. It will air on ABC at 12:00 PM (Eastern). Notre Dame last played in Camping World Stadium on Jan. 1, 2018 when the Irish beat LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa State began the season ranked no. 21 in the AP Poll but finished unranked after a 7-5 campaign. The Cyclones dropped two September contests, losing to Iowa (18-17) at home and to Baylor (23-21) on the road. After ripping off three straight wins, the Cyclones dropped back-to-back games against Oklahoma State (34-27) and Oklahoma (42-41). After beating Texas (23-21) and Kansas (41-31), Iowa State ended the regular season with a 27-17 loss at Kansas State.

Notre Dame and Iowa State have never played each other on the gridiron.

The Camping World Bowl began play in 1990 but was then known as the Blockbuster Bowl (1990-93). It then was named the Carquest Bowl (1994-97), the Micron PC Bowl (1998), the MicronPC.com Bowl (1999-2000), the Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl (2001), the Mazda Tangerine Bowl (2002-03), the Champs Sports Bowl (2004-11) and the Russell Athletic Bowl (2012-16).

Notre Dame played Florida State in the 2011 Champs Sports Bowl, losing 18-14.

