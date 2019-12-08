Irish
Notre Dame To Face Iowa State In The Camping World Bowl

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame (10-2) is set to play the Iowa State (7-5) in the Camping World Bowl.

The game will be played on Dec. 28 in Orlando, Fla. at Camping World Stadium. It will air on ABC at 12:00 PM (Eastern). Notre Dame last played in Camping World Stadium on Jan. 1, 2018 when the Irish beat LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Iowa State began the season ranked no. 21 in the AP Poll but finished unranked after a 7-5 campaign. The Cyclones dropped two September contests, losing to Iowa (18-17) at home and to Baylor (23-21) on the road. After ripping off three straight wins, the Cyclones dropped back-to-back games against Oklahoma State (34-27) and Oklahoma (42-41). After beating Texas (23-21) and Kansas (41-31), Iowa State ended the regular season with a 27-17 loss at Kansas State.

Notre Dame and Iowa State have never played each other on the gridiron.

The Camping World Bowl began play in 1990 but was then known as the Blockbuster Bowl (1990-93). It then was named the Carquest Bowl (1994-97), the Micron PC Bowl (1998), the MicronPC.com Bowl (1999-2000), the Visit Florida Tangerine Bowl (2001), the Mazda Tangerine Bowl (2002-03), the Champs Sports Bowl (2004-11) and the Russell Athletic Bowl (2012-16).

Notre Dame played Florida State in the 2011 Champs Sports Bowl, losing 18-14.

Comments (15)
No. 1-7
JohnnyIRISH5
JohnnyIRISH5

Wow... Actually, nothing to "Wow" at here. This is a total "no win" situation for ND. I feel like ND has been given what it has earned, and that is---- No Respect----. No major bowl wins in 20+ years, got thumped by a rival. Doesn't matter how good we know they've played. Nationally they have not earned top flight honors.

2nd, IOWA STATE?!?!?! This is a real trap game. A lot of close losses. A team that the players never really thought about before. A team that garners very little national respect. Even if ND wins, it will not move the national respect needle. IF ND LOSES, THE SKY WILL FALL!!!

FamousAmos
FamousAmos

Is 9 bowl game names in that amount of time a record? Sheeeeesh.

dbhenders
dbhenders

A bowl is a bowl is a bowl... And while not all bowls are equal, let's try to focus on what the Irish have to gain... Win the bowl and you end the season on a six-game winning streak, beating 7 opponents who played in a bowl game, beating the teams we should have beaten, lots to two decent ranked teams both of whom play in a NY6 game... Is it the finish we had hoped for? Not really... But in the broad picture it doesn't suck either...

t13bru
t13bru

Let’s up the ante here. Winning team gets Matt Campbell.

KMoore-24
KMoore-24

I was hoping for Texas but Iowa State is fine. Beat them and get that 11th win and maybe we finish in the top 10. Given how this Irish team has been treated for the past month that's not even a guarantee. Good news is we will get to see Alabama thoroughly thump Michigan in their bowl game.

Batman1989
Batman1989

My biggest problem is with our ranking. How do we win our last 5 games, the last 4 via blowout victories, and never move? We started the CFP at 15 and ended at 15.

$mcoddington
$mcoddington

What do u think coach? A little disrespect not giving us a ranked team? I’m not positive on all the tie ins.

