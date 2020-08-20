Notre Dame To Schedule South Florida To Replace Western Michigan

Irish Breakdown has confirmed with multiple sources what was first reported by Tim Prister at Irish Illustrated, and that is Notre Dame will fill it's plus-one schedule with South Florida.

Multiple sources mentioned this as the likely game to replace Western Michigan, which came off the schedule when the Mid-American Conference postponed its fall season to the spring.

According to sources, that game is slated to be played on Sept. 19.

Notre Dame and South Florida have played just once, and that was the opener of the 2011 season. The Bulls won that game by a 23-20 score. Brian Kelly faced South Florida three times during his tenure at Cincinnati, and the Bearcats beat a ranked Bulls team in each matchup.

South Florida enters year one of the Jeff Scott era. Scott, of course, was the co-offensive coordinator for Clemson when the Irish faced the Tigers in both 2015 and 2018. The Bulls are coming off a 4-8 season that ended with head coach Charlie Strong being fired. Strong went 10-2 in his first season with the Bulls (2017), but the decline over the next two years resulted in him departing.

This has yet to be confirmed by sources at Notre Dame.

