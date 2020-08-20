SI.com
IrishBreakdown
HomeChampions Lounge+FootballRecruitingBasketballFilm Room
Search

Notre Dame To Schedule South Florida To Replace Western Michigan

Bryan Driskell

Irish Breakdown has confirmed with multiple sources what was first reported by Tim Prister at Irish Illustrated, and that is Notre Dame will fill it's plus-one schedule with South Florida.

Multiple sources mentioned this as the likely game to replace Western Michigan, which came off the schedule when the Mid-American Conference postponed its fall season to the spring.

According to sources, that game is slated to be played on Sept. 19.

Notre Dame and South Florida have played just once, and that was the opener of the 2011 season. The Bulls won that game by a 23-20 score. Brian Kelly faced South Florida three times during his tenure at Cincinnati, and the Bearcats beat a ranked Bulls team in each matchup.

South Florida enters year one of the Jeff Scott era. Scott, of course, was the co-offensive coordinator for Clemson when the Irish faced the Tigers in both 2015 and 2018. The Bulls are coming off a 4-8 season that ended with head coach Charlie Strong being fired. Strong went 10-2 in his first season with the Bulls (2017), but the decline over the next two years resulted in him departing.

This has yet to be confirmed by sources at Notre Dame.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Football

FEATURED
IRISH PUB

Ranking The Irish: #24 - DT Kurt Hinish

Notre Dame DT Kurt Hinish is an often overlooked, but very important member of the Irish defense

Bryan Driskell

What's Next: Notre Dame Line Depth After John Olmstead's Transfer

Notre Dame sophomore John Olmstead has announced his decision to transfer, so what does that mean for the Irish offensive line

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Places A "Pause" On In-Person Instruction

Notre Dame has put a "pause" on in-person classroom instruction after a rise in COVID-19 cases

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Brian Kelly Updates The Injury Status Of WR Kevin Austin

Notre Dame junior receiver Kevin Austin is expected to miss a total of 8-12 weeks

Bryan Driskell

by

Irish For Life

WSBT: Talking Notre Dame Receivers, Freshman Playmakers, Kyren Williams, Buck LB and Much More

The Notre Dame topics were extensive in the latest episode of WSBT Sportsbeat

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Defensive End Will Schweitzer

Notre Dame has flipped former Nebraska commit Will Schweitzer

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: DE Will Schweitzer To Notre Dame

What the commitment of DE Will Schweitzer means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

T_RICCIO

2022 Top 100 Forward "Definitely Interested" In Notre Dame

Top 100 forward Isaac Traudt has a strong early connection with Notre Dame

Nathan Erbach

Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams Is Making His Presence Felt

The sophomore running back is making an early splash in fall camp

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Brian Kelly Impressed With The Freshman Playmakers At Notre Dame

Notre Dame's freshmen on offense are making their presence felt in fall camp

Bryan Driskell