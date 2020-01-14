IrishMaven
Tommy Rees Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame has announced that quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The 27-year old third-year coach will replace Chip Long, who was let go in December.

Rees was promoted after what Kelly called a "national search."

“After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator,” said Kelly in a release from the school. “Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice. While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”

Kelly also announced that running backs coach Lance Taylor, who coached a pair of Heisman runners-up at Stanford and has a significantly more extensive resume than Rees, would be promoted to run game coordinator.

Comments (20)
No. 1-15
jameskroner3
jameskroner3

“After an extensive national search"

Does he think we are all dummies?

Norm91
Norm91

How many interviews did they actually conduct for the OC position?

SteadyEddy
SteadyEddy

Yet again, Kelly goes with a “comfortable” hire rather than pursuing the best established coaches in the country. Notre Dame will perpetually be “one year away” until Kelly humbles himself enough to challenge the status quo. Tommy COULD be a great coordinator, but he isn’t RIGHT NOW. Kelly needs to develop the courage to pursue THE BEST.

goirish85
goirish85

Is it possible Notre Dame goes with the same structure as LSU with a Brady/Ensminger approach? If there isn't an experienced assistant brought in to work with Rees this seems like a huge risk with a lot of downside.

IrishCajun
IrishCajun

Well since now we are stuck with the rookie. Does anyone know if there will be an attempt to search or release of other coaches, maybe OL coach? Also has there been any discussion this early in the decision that the discussion of a new offense be introduced at least something that is more than a "wrinkle"?

BPirish05
BPirish05

You called this a month ago coach. Extensive... who is BK fooling?

jmjonesy80
jmjonesy80

This is another gut punch from BK. I shouldn’t be surprised after Quinn, and Bryan warned us he was going to do the same thing this time. Still a bummer though, knowing how close ND is if they just made the right hire.

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

Any intel on what went on behind the scenes with Monken and Moorehead?

Tveen23
Tveen23

9-3/10-2 For 2020 2021 only shot at playoffs 9-3 for 2022/2023

Polaris6
Polaris6

Pathetic, 27 yr old no OC experience even at a high school level is going to call plays at Notre Dame. Next year will be dejavu all over again. Wisco loss as well as Clemson with this chit show and IB at QB. Smfh really down in the dumps over this one.

Philly65
Philly65

Coach, thanks for the story, I am wondering ,watching last nights NC game just how many of both teams players could have actually been accepted at Notre Dame ? different league speed wise

Thrillhouse
Thrillhouse

I really hope that Rees can make everyone look foolish for doubting him (and I do doubt him). It's just disheartening knowing that we are stuck with Kelly's buddies as coaches when there are so many better choices out there. Another 3-9 season is the only way we'll get a new O-line coach it seems like.

Jherbeck91
Jherbeck91

Bryan, any chance Kelly told the other candidates they would have to keep Rees as a Co-OC and QB coach and that cooled any interest they had (I’m assuming Kelly anticipated that)

Goirishjoe
Goirishjoe

I'm just dumbstruck. Just have to hope this somehow works out.

rally cats
rally cats

And this is why we can never have nice things...

