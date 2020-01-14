Tommy Rees Promoted To Offensive Coordinator

Notre Dame has announced that quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees has been promoted to offensive coordinator. The 27-year old third-year coach will replace Chip Long, who was let go in December.

Rees was promoted after what Kelly called a "national search."

“After an extensive national search, I’m proud to name Tom Rees our next offensive coordinator,” said Kelly in a release from the school. “Tom’s ability to connect with our players and staff and accepting and embracing the incredible opportunity in being the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame made him the right choice. While Tom’s leadership ability and knowledge of the game was evident, it was his humble approach to his own development and desire to continue to grow and learn that were also key factors that set him apart in a talented pool of candidates.”

Kelly also announced that running backs coach Lance Taylor, who coached a pair of Heisman runners-up at Stanford and has a significantly more extensive resume than Rees, would be promoted to run game coordinator.

