Tommy Rees Talks Alabama Defense, Ian Book, Keys To Success For Notre Dame Offense

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talks about the Alabama defense, Ian Book and keys to success for the offense

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees met with the media prior to this weekend's matchup against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. It was the first time we've heard from Rees since the 2020 season started, and the first-year coordinator had some very interesting comments about the Alabama defense, how quarterback Ian Book needs to play and what are keys to success for the Irish offense against the Tide.

Here is Rees talking about the Alabama defense, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and keys to Notre Dame having success on offense.

According to Rees, success on first and second down is essential for Notre Dame, as is finishing drives. Here's a snippet from the video that talks about early down success:

"For us, just being more consistent on first and second down. Not getting off schedule, not getting behind the chains and putting ourselves in third-and-long situations is something that we've tried to refocus on over the last 10 days or so."

Here is Rees talking about what Book must do to have success in this game.

These comments might come across to some as Rees taking some of the pressure off Book, or that it means Book not having a big game. I don't see it that way, and I thought his comments were spot on. Book doesn't need a heroic performance, he simply needs to execute the offense, take the opportunities that are there and make the throws that need to be made.

This doesn't mean fitting balls between three defenders, it means making good decisions, throwing the ball on time and getting his talented playmakers (Javon McKinley, Michael Mayer, Tommy Tremble) the football.

Book's issues against Clemson weren't that he wasn't running around and making a bunch of off-schedule plays that worked so well in previous games. His issues in the loss to the Tigers was not managing the offense, getting the ball out on time and giving his playmakers opportunities to make plays.

Rees is absolutely right, if Book simply manages the game the Irish can score, because they have the playmakers to do it, and the end result will in fact be a big game from the veteran quarterback.

