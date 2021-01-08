Tommy Tremble Declares For The NFL Draft

Notre Dame junior tight end Tommy Tremble will leave the program and declare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

This might come as a surprise to some, but this has been building for some time. According to multiple sources, Tremble got strong feedback from some NFL personnel, which combined with frustration over how he was used this season to cause him to decide to depart early.

Tremble was an elite blocker in the run game for the Irish, but for much of the season he was an afterthought in the pass game, as freshman Michael Mayer dominated the targets at tight end. Instead of using both tight ends as focal points of the pass game, Tremble caught one or fewer passes in eight of the team's 12 games.

Tremble caught 19 passes for 218 yards and did not reach the end zone. This comes after a redshirt freshman season in which he caught 16 passes for 183 yards and four touchdowns. Tremble caught just three more passes in 2020 than he did in 2019 despite playing 156 more snaps.

At just under 6-4 and at 248 pounds, Tremble doesn't have the size that past Notre Dame tight ends possessed, but the odds are quite good he'll test extremely well and show off top-notch athleticism. His blocking will be desired by NFL teams, and if he tests well it would certainly boost his draft stock.

With Tremble and Brock Wright departed, the tight end depth chart will be more inexperienced in 2021, but there is certainly still talent remaining, but the loss of Tremble is a big one for Notre Dame. If used correctly, Tremble and Mayer could have formed a dynamic one-two punch at the position, which it could and should have been in 2020 as well.

