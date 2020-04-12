Top 5 Defensive Ends/Edge Players

Notre Dame has run a variety of defense the last thirty years, running a 3-4, 4-3 and now a 4-2-5 through the years. In some years an outside linebacker is more like a defensive end, and a defensive end is more of a defensive tackle.

So when thinking about the top defensive ends it can be a bit of a challenge, so what I decided to do was make the defensive end list be a breakdown of the best defensive ends from four-down defenses and outside linebackers from the 3-4 defenses.

Here’s my breakdown of the five best players that fit that criteria during my time of following and/or covering Notre Dame, which goes back to 1988.

1. JUSTIN TUCK (2002-04)

Career Stats: 42 tackles for loss, 24.5 sacks

Tuck was hard not to notice when he played at Notre Dame. He had incredible length and a burst we haven’t seen from a player with his measurables since he departed. After redshirting as a freshman in 2001, he made his presence felt in year two, racking up 44 tackles to go with 10 tackles for loss and five sacks.

It was his redshirt sophomore season that Tuck broke out as a truly dominant player. He registered 73 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks. With all due respect to other Notre Dame greats, we haven’t seen an edge player have a season that dominant in the last 30 years. Tuck’s 13.5 sacks that season remain a Notre Dame single-season record since sacks began to be recorded, and his 19 tackles for loss are the third best single season mark.

Tuck made 13 tackles for loss and six sacks as a redshirt junior, which would be his final season at Notre Dame. Tuck had a pair of four-sack games at Notre Dame, which is tied for the most ever. He also had a three-sack game against Pittsburgh in 2003.

The native of Alabama finished his career ranked third all-time in tackles for loss (42) and he remains the school’s all-time leader in sacks (24.5). He was selected by the New York Giants in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Tuck played 11 seasons in the NFL and registered 66.5 career sacks and was a key part of a pair of Super Bowl champions, registering four sacks in those two games.

2. KORY MINOR (1995-98)

Career Stats: 276 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss, 22.5 sacks, 5 interceptions

I’ve always felt Minor was incredibly underrated for what he did at Notre Dame. He was considered an elite recruit, and he never developed into that big-time star, first-round draft pick many likely expected him to be. He also played during an era where Notre Dame began its decline as a program.



But if you look at the production and you pop in the film, Minor was a very good player for four seasons at Notre Dame, and if you take away the expectations or the team success it’s hard not to come to that conclusion. Minor racked up nine tackles for loss and six sacks as a true freshman, and then had at least 11.5 tackles for loss in each of his next three seasons.

Despite not having that one great season that ranks in the top-10 all-time at Notre Dame, Minor finished his career ranked second all-time in tackles for loss. The only player to rack up more is Ross Browner, who anyone who saw him play (I did not) would likely tell you he’s the best defensive lineman to ever don a gold helmet. Minor finished his career ranked first all-time in sacks, but he was since passed up by Tuck.

Minor also had to play in coverage at times, and he finished his career with five interceptions.

3. VICTOR ABIAMIRI (2003-06)

Career Stats: 40 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks

Like Minor, Abiamiri came to Notre Dame as a five-star player and a guy that was expected to be an elite game-changer on the edge. He was never quite that player, but he was still very good, and because of that he gets overshadowed a bit.

Abiamiri didn’t do much his first two seasons while playing on a pair of really bad Notre Dame teams. When Charlie Weis was hired and Rick Minter was installed as the defensive coordinator, Abiamiri’s game took off. He had 30.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks in his final two seasons in a Fighting Irish uniform. Abiamiri had 15.5 tackles for loss in 2005 (8.5 sacks) and 15 tackles for loss in 2006 (10.5 sacks) as Notre Dame went 19-6.

Abiamiri’s 10.5 sacks in 2006 are the third best single-season mark in Notre Dame history, and his 8.5 sacks in 2005 ranks sixth. His four sacks in a November 26, 2005 victory over Stanford tied Tuck for the most in a game in Irish history. Abiamiri finished his Notre Dame career tied with Walt Patulski for fifth all-time (40) and his 21.5 career sacks is tied for third.

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in the second round (57th overall) of the 2007 NFL Draft.

4. STEPHON TUITT (2011-13)

Career Stats: 126 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks

It seemed Tuitt was on the verge of challenging Tuck’s status as the best end of the last three decades when he had a brilliant sophomore season that included 13 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Despite being just a sophomore, Tuitt was a key figure on the vaunted 2012 defense that fueled a 12-0 regular season.

He was named a first-team All-American by ESPN and Sports Illustrated for his 2012 performance, and the Associated Press, Sporting News and the Walter Camp Football Foundation named him a second-team All-American.

Tuitt was good as a junior, but he was never fully healthy and wasn’t nearly as dominant as he was as a sophomore. There were moments, like his outstanding performance against USC in 2013, but consistency was the issue for Tuitt in his final season. But his “down year” was still pretty good from a statistical standpoint, especially compared to other ends from the last three decades.

Tuitt’s tackle for loss numbers aren’t near as impressive as his sack numbers, but he played in a defense that wasn’t necessarily geared towards the defensive linemen racking up a ton of sacks behind the line.

The Georgia native finished his career tied with Abiamiri for the third-most sacks in Notre Dame history (21.5). Tuitt was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft (46th overall).

5. DEVON McDONALD (1989-92)

Career Stats: 181 tackles, 36.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks

My final slot came down to McDonald or Bert Berry. The latter had a much better single season (15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks in 1996) and was a much better professional player, but McDonald gets the nod here because he had the more consistent career.

McDonald had at least 34 tackles in each of his four seasons, and the Irish were very good during McDonald’s career. He racked up 25.5 tackles for loss in his final two seasons, and despite not being a huge sack producer, he had at least four in three different seasons, including seven in his final season.

He was a steady player and a leader for the Irish, having been named a captain in 1992. McDonald was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth round of the 1993 NFL Draft.

Past top rankings:

Top 5 Quarterbacks

Top 5 Wide Receivers

Top 5 Offensive Linemen

Top 5 Linebackers

Top 5 Cornerbacks

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook