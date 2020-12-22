Notre Dame Places 12 Players On The All-ACC Team

Notre Dame continues its postseason dominance of the league awards, with 12 players making first, second or third teams

Notre Dame had more first-team All-ACC players on the Associated Press squad that came out yesterday, and the Irish continued to eat up the All-ACC honors in the league's all-conference squad, tying Clemson with 12, which topped the league.

Notre Dame had five players earn first-team honors (Clemson had six), three earned second-team honors and four more players earned third-team honors.

1ST TEAM ALL-ACC

OT Liam Eichenberg

OG Aaron Banks

OG Tommy Kraemer

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

S Kyle Hamilton

2ND TEAM ALL-ACC

RB Kyren Williams

OT Robert Hainsey

DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa



3RD TEAM ALL-ACC

QB Ian Book

TE Michael Mayer

C Jarrett Patterson

CB Nick McCloud

HONORABLE MENTION

WR Javon McKinley

TE Tommy Tremble

AP Kyren Williams

DE Daelin Hayes

DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji

DT Kurt Hinish

S Shaun Crawford

The five first-team selections were the same as the Associated Press list, by the addition of defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the second team was different than the previous All-ACC release by the media.

