Notre Dame Places 12 Players On The All-ACC Team

Notre Dame continues its postseason dominance of the league awards, with 12 players making first, second or third teams
Notre Dame had more first-team All-ACC players on the Associated Press squad that came out yesterday, and the Irish continued to eat up the All-ACC honors in the league's all-conference squad, tying Clemson with 12, which topped the league.

Notre Dame had five players earn first-team honors (Clemson had six), three earned second-team honors and four more players earned third-team honors.

1ST TEAM ALL-ACC

OT Liam Eichenberg
OG Aaron Banks
OG Tommy Kraemer
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
S Kyle Hamilton

2ND TEAM ALL-ACC

RB Kyren Williams
OT Robert Hainsey
DT Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa

3RD TEAM ALL-ACC

QB Ian Book
TE Michael Mayer
C Jarrett Patterson
CB Nick McCloud

HONORABLE MENTION

WR Javon McKinley
TE Tommy Tremble
AP Kyren Williams
DE Daelin Hayes
DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji
DT Kurt Hinish
S Shaun Crawford

The five first-team selections were the same as the Associated Press list, by the addition of defensive tackle Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa to the second team was different than the previous All-ACC release by the media.

